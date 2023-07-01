PM Modi hops on Delhi Metro, talks reels, OTT, food haunts with DU students





Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students in the Delhi metro as he travels to the farewell ceremony of the AU centenary celebrations on Friday. | Photo credit: ANI

En route to Delhi University on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rode the metro from Lok Kalyan Marg to Vishwavidyalaya and interacted with students to experience a slice of campus life. After reaching the multi-purpose hall of the DU sports complex, the Prime Minister addressed the farewell ceremony of the university’s centenary celebrations and said he was delighted to join in the festivities. Students have a lot to say. Two friends can talk about the world and leave no subject: from Israel to the moon, movies, series on OTT, reels… there is a vast sea of ​​subjects, he told the audience, adding that DU is not just a university but a movement. Speaking at the farewell session of Delhi University Centenary Celebrations. https://t.co/zj62lQZ10P Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2023 New buildings on North Campus In addition to publishing three books, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the buildings of the new Faculty of Technology, Computer Center and University Block on North Campus. DU had invited him as a chief guest on the last day of its year-long centennial celebrations, which began on May 1, 2022. Highlighting DU’s milestones in its 100-year journey, Mr. Modi called on students to ensure that DU becomes one of the best universities in the world by 2047 when India celebrates its centenary of independence and that DU will be 125 years old. He also struck a chord with students and alumni when discussing student hangouts such as Kamla Nagar on North Campus and Satya Niketan on South Campus. As DU changes for the future, the taste of tea and noodles at Patel Chest Institute on North Campus and momos at Chanakyapuri on South Campus should not change, he joked. Amid an intensive campus security deployment, some students and teachers have taken to social media to question the use of administrative dictates to secure a captive audience for the prime minister and called him a attack on the academic freedom of teachers, students and employees. In a joint statement, they said, the warnings not to wear black robes, the announcement of extra attendance for students attending the ceremony, reveal the mindset of the university administration, whose only concern seems to be to please their political masters. They also raised questions about the functioning of the university, including the relocation of long-serving ad hoc faculty members. Meanwhile, two All India Student Association (AISA) activists claimed they were detained in their apartments and not allowed out during the Prime Minister’s visit to India. university. AISA activists detained

Indian Student Association (AISA) Delhi President Abhigyan said, “I and AISA DU Secretary Anjali were detained in our apartments and not allowed to go on the campus, citing the Prime Minister’s visit. He also shared two alleged photos of police officers stationed outside their apartments. When contacted, Delhi police denied anyone had been detained.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/ensure-du-is-among-worlds-best-universities-by-2047-pm-to-students/article67027821.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

