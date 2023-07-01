Politics
Full Speech by President Jokowi on the 77th Day of Bhayangkara
Jakarta –
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gave a number of important messages to the national police on the 77th day of Bhayangkara. Jokowi called on the National Police to keep improving to be loved by the public.
President Jokowi conveyed this message in his address as the inspector of the commemoration of the 77th day of Bhayangkara (Irup). This Grand Agenda was held at Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK), Jakarta on Saturday (1/7/2023).
First, Jokowi recalled that Polri is still in touch with the community. He demanded that every member of the national police maintain the public trust because even the slightest movement at this time can no longer be concealed.
“Right now, everything can be recorded, everything can be broadcast, the slightest movement of the police, it can no longer be concealed. So trust in the police will always be tested, what is the level of trust of people, what is the level is the people’s satisfaction. That’s an important thing,” Jokowi said in his remarks.
Jokowi also compared the police to a broomstick. Each must be clean, straight and solid. There should no longer be blocks within the Bhayangkara Corps.
“There should be no more blockages. There should be no more bosses. The quality of human resources must be maintained since recruitment. The promotion system must be improved. The management system must be strengthened, the system Disciplinary must be strengthened,” said Jokowi. .
Here is President Jokowi’s full speech on the 77th day of Bhayangkara:
To the great family of the Indonesian National Police. First of all, I wish you a happy 77th Bhayangkara Day. Congratulations on fulfilling your noble mandate to serve the people, the nation and the state. Every time a member of the police comes into contact with people, protects the community, protects the community, serves the community. But at the same time, Polri is also watched by the people. Be careful.
At present, everything can be recorded, everything can be broadcast, the slightest movement of the Police can no longer be concealed. So trust in the police will always be tested to see how high people’s trust levels are, how high people’s satisfaction is. It becomes important.
And I’m happy, people’s trust in the police has gone from 60% to over 70%. It’s a good evolution, but it still needs to be improved. Polri must continue to improve, to improve, through reforms on all fronts.
Bhayangkara family that I respect and am proud of. All government programs need police support. So, I have to stress, I have to stress, the authority of the police is great. The police force is also large. It must be used correctly, nothing is misused. Do not have perceptions that are only sharp downwards, but blunt upwards.
Society needs a sense of security, society needs a sense of justice, society needs a party to protect. I ask the police not to ignore it. The national police must be able to offer protective security, the police must be able to offer legal certainty, the police must be able to offer commercial security to the community and entrepreneurs.
The challenges for the national police in the future are indeed getting harder, not lighter. Kamtibmas’ issues need to be closely watched. Escort problems must be escorted quickly. The national priority programs and the development of the Capital of the Archipelago must be seriously monitored. The quality of service must be improved, crimes with advanced technology must be anticipated. All this requires vigilance and speed, requires mastery of technology and innovation, requires good public communication.
The Bhayangkara family of which I am proud.
The Polri institution is like a broomstick, each handle must be clean, each handle must be straight, each handle must be strong. Which must be linked to a spirit of unity and synergy. More blocks. More patrons. HR quality must be maintained from recruitment. The promotion system needs to be improved. The control system must be strengthened, the disciplinary system must be strengthened.
This is not normal, earlier when inspecting troops, usually by car. The inspection was carried out by road. It’s quite far, but I’m still strong. Because I know the grass in Gelora Bung Karno Stadium cannot be damaged. If you want to make a car, the grass is damaged. That’s right.
Finally, be a true Bhayangkara who unceasingly serves the people of the nation and the state for the progress of Indonesia. Good Indonesian National Police.
https://news.detik.com/berita/d-6801107/pidato-lengkap-presiden-jokowi-di-hari-bhayangkara-ke-77
