Politics
US finally meets the real Modi in the guise of an international statesman
Days after the joint session of the US Congress heard Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s moving words about the affinity between the two great democracies and applauded him for it, Americans need to see another side of him and his gone a side that we Indians see everyday.
While in front of an august audience Modi presents himself as a statesman talking about lofty issues and talking about partnership, there is another side that scoffs at those same words and sentiments.
While Modi was in the United States, former President Barack Obama gave an interview to CNN’s Christian Amanpour in which he said: “I think it is true that if the President is meeting with Prime Minister Modi, then the protection of the Muslim minority in a predominantly Hindu India is something worth mentioning. Without such protection, there was a strong possibility thatIndia at some point begins to separate”.
Then Modi spoke at a press conference where he answered an impromptu question from an Indian and American reporter, something he hasn’t done in nine years. American journalist Sabrina Siddiqui from the wall street journalasked him how, while India was a democracy, there were allegations of discrimination against Muslims.
It was the kind of question no Indian journalist had ever asked the Prime Minister, no one would even get the chance, Modi would make sure. In this instance, Modi responded reasonably well, pointing out that India was a democracy and there was no room for discrimination against anyone, regardless of background. Obviously, this one question he answered was one too many.
Obama’s comments and Siddiqui’s question apparently inflamed the BJP, as subsequent events show.
As soon as the press conference was over, BJP trolls lashed out at Siddiqui, again and again emphasizing his Muslim identity. For them, it was a sacrilege that someone dared to question their Supreme Leader, and a Muslim woman at that.
Siddiqui weakly tried to counter this, posting a picture of herself wearing an Indian t-shirt during a cricket match, but that didn’t help. The White House had to step in and express its displeasure with this trollingunacceptable the spokesperson said. It was the same White House that had hosted him for dinner, preparing a menu to suit his tastes.
But the White House and the Biden administration were surely unaware that Muslims and journalists, especially women, were being hunted down and even imprisoned in India. Did they talk about freedom of expression and human rights? A spokesperson had said before the visit that the administration would not teach the Indian Prime Minister a lesson.
Then it was Obama’s turn to be attacked. Except it wasn’t done by the usual suspects, the BJP’s army of 2-rupee trolls, but by senior party officials, Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and two cabinet ministers, Nirmala Sitaraman and Rajnath Singh. Clearly, the remarks had stung Modi, coming as they did during his visit.
Obama is the president Modi hugged while visiting India (and wore the famous suit with his name woven in gold thread to a meeting), then called him my friend Barack. Now his top ministers were criticizing him and subtly referring to his Muslim middle name.
It could only be a commanding performance, authorized by the boss himself, who, after returning to India, got rid of the garb of an international statesman and regained his form.
In Madhya Pradesh, four months from the elections, Modi talks about the Uniform Civil Code, a favorite BJP project because the Sangh believe personal laws unnecessarily favor Muslims. More is bound to come, as after the loss of Karnataka, the BJP does not want to lose another state; religious polarization is the only weapon in the parties’ arsenal and Modi wields it well.
Before Modi visited the United States and even while he was there, numerous media comments pointed out that while India was an important country, Modi had many serious questions to answer about the often violent suppression. , minorities, attacks on media freedom and many more. more. Mr Modi presided over the nation’s largest attack on democracy, civil society and minority rights in at least 40 years, the Harvard professor wrote Maya Jasanoff in the New York Times.
The Biden administration knows all this but had its own reasons to roll out the red carpet for PM Modi. Americans, and Western countries in general, are preparing for India for their own strategic purposes and it’s not like they haven’t been friends with all sorts of autocratic rulers. And India is a democracy why wouldn’t they welcome its democratically elected leader?
Until now, everything they had heard about Modi and his followers was happening somewhere far away. Now they seen that it could hit them too. The White House has commented on a reporter’s trolling, but has so far said nothing about a former president’s remarks. But this could not go unnoticed. Now they know: all the homilies at official ceremonies mean nothing, it’s the real thing.
