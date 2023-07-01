Get a 6.1% coupon and become the capital of Jokowi to continue building infrastructure

President Joko Widodo (third from left) inaugurated Section 2 of the Sayung-Demak Semarang-Demak Toll Road at Sayung Toll Gate, Demak Regency, Central Java Province (2/25/2023). (Source: www.presidenri.go.id)

Bareksa.com – The government is currently offering government securities to individuals (SBN). Government Retail Bond Series (ORI) ORI023 with yield 5.9% for ORI023 duration 3 years and coupon 6.1% for ORI023 duration 6 years.

One of the objectives of the ORI023 issue is to support the financing of the State budget (APBN) for national development. Infrastructure development is one of the priorities of President Joko Widodo’s administration in the 2023 state budget.

According to the Director of Public Securities (SUN) at the Directorate General for Finance and Risk Management (DJPPR) of the Ministry of Finance Deni Ridwan, referring to the law on public securities and the APBN deficit financing strategy by the issuance of public securities Securities, issuance of SUN, including Retail SUN series ORI023 , intended for general funding.

That is, the funds obtained will enter the account General State Treasury and the distribution of its use is in line with the spending priorities of the APBN, he said. Bareksa (1/7/2023).

Buy ORI023 here

Deni said central government spending in the APBN was directed towards several things. Namely improving the quality of human resources (HR) by improving the quality of education, transforming the health system, accelerating social protection throughout life and increasing the effectiveness of the implementation of bureaucratic reforms.

“Next, the acceleration of infrastructure development to support economic transformation, the revitalization of value-added and export-oriented industries, up to the adaptation of green technologies and the development of new and renewable energies”, has he declared.

Achieve the mission of increasing productivity for economic transformation towards the vision Indonesia Forward 2045, Infrastructure development is one of the policy axes of the government of President Joko Widodo in 2023. That is why infrastructure development is one of the axes of the 2023 state budget.

One agency that plays an important role in infrastructure development is the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR). In 2023, the Ministry of PUPR will receive a budget allocation of IDR 125.18 trillion, which is above the 2022 budget cap of IDR 116.37 trillion. The Ministry of PUPR will construct infrastructure in four main areas, namely water resources, roads and bridges, human settlements and housing.

Of the 23 dams currently under construction, the Ministry of PUPR aims for 13 of them to be completed by 2023. These include Keureuto and Rukoh dams in Aceh, Lau Simeme in North Sumatra, Karian in Banten and Cipanas and Leuwikeris in West Java. While the other 10 dams will continue to be completed in the next fiscal year.

At the same time, for the priority activities in the area of ​​roads and bridges, the objective is the construction of 443.79 kilometers of roads, the construction and duplication of bridges of 8.26 kilometers, the construction of 6.49 kilometers of highways and construction of 2.2 kilometer viaducts/underpasses/tunnels. .

The PUPR Ministry is committed to accelerating the development of National Strategic Projects (NSPs) and non-NSPs so that they are expected to be completed in the first half of 2024 or before the end of the period of the Advanced Cabinet Government of the ‘Indonesia.

Buy ORI023 here

Return on investment ORI023

If you want to contribute to the development of national infrastructure which is boosted by President Jokowi, you can invest in ORI023, which is the fourth series of SBN Retail in 2023. ORI023 is offered from June 30 to July 20, 2023 or within 21 days of the offer period.

ORI023 is issued in 2 investment terms, namely a 3-year term or ORI023-T3 and a 6-year term or ORI023-T6. This investment term of 6 years is the longest term and the first time in the issuance of SBN Retail. With a coupon or fixed yield of 5.9% per year for ORI023T3 and a coupon of 6.1% per year for ORI023, ORI023 is much more attractive than bank deposit rates.

Banking statistics data from the Financial Services Authority (OJK) noted that the average interest rate or profit sharing for 1-year Rs term deposits was at the level of 4.97% in April 2023. Interest on deposits must still be deducted from a 20% tax. , so the average after-tax net interest deposit is 3.976%.

Coupon ORI023 is only 10% tax deductible. Thus, after tax deduction, the net yield of the 3-year ORI023 is still 5.31% and that of the 6-year ORI023 is still 5.49%, much more attractive than the net interest of the deposit.

Indicator Deposit ORI023T3 ORI023T6 Fruit / Coupon 4.97% 5.9% 6.1% 20% tax 20% ten% ten% Net interest/coupon 3.976% 5.31% 5.49%

Source: Ministry of Finance, OJK, processed by Bareksa

Buy ORI023 here

Earn passive income up to IDR 67.8 million

The minimum investment value in ORI023T3 is IDR 1 million or 1 unit and its multiples up to a maximum of IDR 5 billion or 5,000 units. As for ORI023T6, the minimum investment value is IDR 1 million, but the maximum value is IDR 10 billion or 10,000 units.

If you want to maximize profits by investing in ORI023, investors can invest with a maximum quota of IDR 15 billion, namely IDR 5 billion in ORI023-T3 and IDR 10 billion in ORI023-T6.

Simulation of net return on investment in ORI023-T3

Source: Ministry of Finance

According to Ministry of Finance documents, if you invest in ORI023-T3 worth IDR 100 million, you will get net passive income of IDR 442,530 every month. Meanwhile, if you invest at a maximum value of IDR 5 billion, you will get a net return of IDR 22.12 million per month.

Buy ORI023 here

Simulate net return on investment in ORI023-T6

Source: Ministry of Finance

According to Ministry of Finance documents, if you invest IDR 100 million in ORI023-T6, you will receive passive income of IDR 457,470 every month. Then, if you invest with a maximum value of IDR 10 billion, you will get a net coupon of IDR 45.74 million per month.

If you want to maximize your investment returns, by investing IDR 5 billion in ORI023-T3 and investing IDR 10 billion in ORI023-T6, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani will transfer net coupons to your account worth 67.87 million IDR per month. Passive income is directly transferred to the account What a Negara.

Investing in ORI023 is also very safe, as the principal and coupon payments are 100% guaranteed by the state and are provided by the state budget (APBN). The legal basis is Law number 24 of 2002 regarding government bonds. The main investment funds you invest are also stored securely in What a Negara.

With such a large passive income, for the majority of the Indonesian population, it is enough to cover their monthly living needs and carry out their hobbies. Very interesting isn’t it?

Go soon investment ORI023 with official distribution partners designated by the Ministry of Finance, one of which Bareksa.

Buy ORI023 here

(AM)

***

Want to invest while helping the country?

Investment Portal PT Bareksa Or Bareksa.com East platform The first integrated e-investment in Indonesia, designated to be the official distribution partner (midis) of the Ministry of Finance for the regular sale of retail government securities (SBN) or retail SBN on line. Apart from the fact that the registration and transaction process is very quick and easy, you can also monitor your investment from anywhere at any time.

Bareksa received the SBN Best Noon Award for four consecutive years from the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia. The most recent award received is that of Midis SUN with the best performance in 2021 And Midis SBSN with the best performance in the Fintech 2021 category.

Do not have an account yet Bareksa but you want to invest in Retail SBN? Register immediately via the app Bareksa now it’s free just by preparing KTP and NPWP (optional). For those who already have an account Bareksa for mutual funds, complete the data in the form of a bank account to start buying retail SBN at Bareksa. For those who have already purchased SBR, ORI or Sukuk from Bareksa before, re-register the account at Bareksa to order the next set of Retail SBN.