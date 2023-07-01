Govt allocates 6.5 lakh crore a year to help farmers’ development: PM Modi





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on Saturday that the government’s annual expenditure of more than 6.5 lakh crore is devoted to strengthening the agricultural sector and the welfare of farmers. Addressing the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress in New Delhi, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to supporting the agricultural community and promoting its economic growth. During his speech, he hailed the invaluable contributions of farmers and acknowledged their crucial role in India’s progress. He highlighted the substantial financial assistance provided by the government, with an annual allocation of more than 6.5 lakh crore, aimed at safeguarding the welfare and fostering the development of farmers across the country. Prime Minister Modi hailed the transformational initiatives undertaken by the government to address the challenges faced by farmers and boost their economic prospects. He highlighted the success of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) program, a direct income support program which disbursed over 2.5 lakh crore ($33 billion) to farmers over the past four years. This amount exceeds three times the total agricultural budget allocated in the five years preceding 2014. In his address, the Prime Minister acknowledged concerns about rising global fertilizer prices. He reassured farmers that the government is actively working to alleviate this burden and has allocated more than 10 lakh crore over the past nine years for fertilizer subsidies. The Prime Minister underlined the government’s strong commitment to ensuring profitable prices for farmers’ produce. He highlighted recent initiatives, including a comprehensive set worth 3.7 lakh crore, as well as the introduction of a remunerative price of 315 quintal for sugar cane producers. Additionally, he highlighted ongoing efforts to digitize Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), with more than 60,000 societies already computerized. He urged cooperatives and banks to embrace basic banking and digital transactions, recognizing their potential to benefit farmers and the wider economy. Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less Updated: Jul 01, 2023 2:55 PM IST Topics

