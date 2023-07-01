Sweden’s rocky road to NATO membership | Taiwan News

When a protester burned a Koran in Stockholm this week on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, hopes of Turkey’s approval of Sweden’s NATO membership by the summit in Vilnius in July fell even lower than they already were – practically underground.

“We will teach arrogant Westerners that it is not freedom of speech to insult the sacred values ​​of Muslims,” ​​Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told party members, promising a strong backlash.

But significantly, Erdogan did not cancel talks with Sweden and Finland scheduled for July 6 at NATO headquarters. After a similar incident in January, he halted negotiations for months.

So, although it is doubtful that it will still be possible to obtain the approval of the Turkish – and Hungarian – parliaments by the start of the NATO summit on July 11, the former ambassador of Ankara in Sweden’s Selim Kuneralp, now retired, believes the Turkish government’s “silent” response shows a shift in thinking.

“[Erdogan] did not conclude … that [the Quran-burning] would have a lasting impact on relations with Sweden,” Kuneralp told DW. was a provocative thing and they wouldn’t surrender to the provocation, so I think the message that this whole hot Quran issue is being manipulated by Moscow is finally being understood by the Turkish authorities. »

The police protest against the demonstration

Other actions that may have appeased Turkish anger this time include Swedish authorities seeking to have the protest banned, as they had with two previous demands to burn the Muslim holy book, citing security concerns. . But an appeals court ruled two weeks ago that police acted improperly in those cases, prompting police clearance for Wednesday’s protest. Immediately afterwards, however, the police charged the man who had committed it with “agitation against an ethnic or national group”.

Whether that accusation holds remains to be seen, says Paul Levin, director of Stockholm University’s Institute of Turkish Studies, who said Swedish law has traditionally viewed Quran burnings as criticism of religion and not as incitement to hatred against a religious group.

Quran Burning Discomfort

He told DW that the situation remained very delicate for the Swedish authorities. “There are also a lot of Swedes who don’t quite understand why these things are allowed,” he said. “This is a question that is now being debated in Sweden; it has been debated before. There are also these annual marches by neo-Nazi groups that disturb a lot of people. But it is also an expression of this rather radical interpretation of freedom – speech protections.”

Levin noted that while Swedish support for NATO membership remains at an all-time high, a recent poll showed that “an even stronger majority – around 80% – think NATO membership could having to wait if that meant that Swedish principles of the rule of law and other similar principles had to be sacrificed.”

Even NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, for whom Sweden’s membership is both a personal and professional goal, said such principles should be upheld. “I do not like [incidents like the Quran-burning]but I defend the right to disagree,” he said on Thursday when asked if this would be a setback for Sweden. “My message continues to be that Sweden has fulfilled all its obligations, including the obligations that Sweden, Turkey and Finland have agreed. at the NATO summit in Madrid last year.”

Not in Stockholm

But many analysts believe at this stage that whether or not Turkey abandons its bloc does not really depend on the Swedes – who, by all measures other than those of Ankara, have fulfilled their obligations under the trilateral mechanism – but rather Americans. Questions about the connection between the Swedish offer and the US sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey have long been raised, but Washington officially kept its distance until very recently.

In late May, when US President Joe Biden called Erdogan to congratulate him on being re-elected, Biden finally signaled that a deal might be in the works. “I spoke to Erdogan,” Biden said. “He still wants to work on something on the F-16s. I told him we want a deal with Sweden, so let’s do it.”

But more than a month later, it still seems far from “done”. “It’s clearly the card [Erdogan] wants to play,” Kuneralp said. “It remains to be seen whether Americans are ready to play along and whether Congress will ultimately accede to his request. “

All eyes on America

US Ambassador to NATO Juliane Smith issued her own plea to Turkey on Thursday, calling it a “very serious moment for the alliance” to show unity.

“We’ve made it clear that our hope is for this to happen before or at the summit,” she told DW. “At every turn, American interlocutors make it a priority in their conversations with our friends in Ankara. She pointed out that “everyone…is committed to doing this one way or another. We may differ on exactly when and whether or not we can do this through Vilnius. We’ll see.”

There is another complication which is generally considered subsidiary to the Turkish objection but which is certainly not insignificant: Hungary has not yet ratified Sweden’s candidacy either. The Hungarian government said it “won’t be the last”, but this week indicated its parliament would not even consider a vote until the fall.

As Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson arrived at the European Union summit in Brussels on Friday, he said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had promised that “Hungary will in no way delay Sweden’s ratification process”. So the mystery is whether Budapest has more information about Ankara’s plans than anyone else.

Edited by: Timothy Jones