Govt. spending 6.5 lakh crore a year on agriculture, farmers’ welfare: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that his government spends more than Rs 6.5 lakh crore annually on the agricultural sector and farmers and claimed the Center delivers on its promises rather than just talking about promises, in an apparent dig to the Congress party on poll guarantees.

Addressing the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress here, the Prime Minister called on cooperatives to become vehicles of social and national policy rather than politics. He called on them to become a model of transparency and corruption-free governance, and to massively adopt digital tools.

Mr. Modi called on the cooperatives to work to increase the production of oilseeds and pulses and help the country become self-sufficient in cooking oils.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister highlighted his government’s achievements over the past nine years in agriculture and related sectors.

Mr Modi said the government had ensured the supply of fertilizers at lower rates than in other countries, bought large quantities of grain at the minimum support price (MSP) and paid huge sums directly into the accounts. banks of farmers under the PM-KISAN program.

On average, the government spends more than Rs 6.5 lakh crore annually on agriculture and farmers, Mr Modi said.

The government ensures that every farmer in the country receives about 50,000 every year one way or another. This means that under the BJP government at the Center, there is a guarantee that every farmer will receive 50,000 in various forms, he claimed.

This is Modi’s guarantee. Aur maine jo kiya hai, woh bata raha hoon, vaade nahi bata raha hoonsaid the prime minister.

Elaborating, Mr Modi said more than 15 lakh crore has been donated to farmers over the past nine years through the purchase of their produce from the MSP.

The government has spent 10 lakh crore on fertilizer subsidy over the past nine years to ensure farmers get crop nutrients at a reasonable price despite rising global rates, he said, and joked What is this great guarantee, my brother?.

Mr. Modi pointed out that farmers receive a bag of urea at around 270, which is well below 720 in Bangladesh, 800 in Pakistan, 2,100 in China and more than 3,000 in America.

It shows what a guarantee looks like and what massive efforts are needed to change the lives of farmers, he said.

Over the past four years, the Prime Minister said 2.5 lakh crore had been sent directly to farmers’ bank accounts under the PM KISAN scheme. Under PM-KISAN, farmers receive 6,000 per year.

You can guess the magnitude of this amount from the fact that the total agricultural budget for the five years to 2014 was less than 90,000 crore, Mr Modi said.

He also informed about the recent package of 3.7 lakh crore for the fertilizer sector as well as the increase of Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugar cane farmers to 315 per quintal.

Mr. Modi highlighted the contributions of dairy cooperatives in making India the world’s largest producer of milk and the role of cooperatives in making India one of the leading sugar producing countries in the world.

He pointed out that cooperatives have become a huge support system for small farmers in many parts of the country.

Modi said the government has decided to strengthen the cooperative sector to achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation.

He pointed out that it was the first time that a separate ministry was formed and a budget was allocated to cooperatives.

Now, Mr Modi said, cooperatives are being presented with a platform exactly like that of the corporate sector.

The Prime Minister talked about measures to strengthen co-operative societies and mentioned the reduction of tax rates. He highlighted the measures taken to strengthen cooperative banks.

Mr. Modi noted that through the Digital India campaign, the government has increased transparency and ensured benefits to beneficiaries.

Today, the poorest of the poor believe that corruption and nepotism have been eliminated in the upper echelons, he added.

Mr. Modi stressed that the cooperative sector should become a model of transparency and corruption-free governance. For this, digital systems must be promoted in the cooperative sector.

India is known globally for its digital transactions, the Prime Minister remarked as he urged cooperative societies and banks to stay ahead in digital transactions. He said this would increase market transparency and efficiency while enabling better competition.

Emphasizing that the major primary level cooperative societies or PACS will become a model of transparency, Modi said that the computerization of more than 60,000 PACS has already taken place.

He stressed that cooperatives should take full advantage of the technology at their disposal and that the nation would benefit immensely from the acceptance of basic banking and digital transactions by cooperative societies.

Referring to the ever-increasing record exports, the Prime Minister asked the cooperatives to also contribute in this regard.

He detailed the measures taken to address the challenges of sugar cane growers. The sugar mills received a 20,000 crore package for settling farmers’ dues.

Blending ethanol with gasoline has been prioritized and 70,000 crore worth of ethanol has been purchased from sugar mills over the past nine years, he said.

The Prime Minister noted that food security should not be limited to wheat and rice and pointed out that India spends around 2-2.5 lakh crore on importing edible oil, pulses, food for fish and processed foods, etc.

He urged farmers and cooperatives to work in this direction and make the Atmanirbhar nation the production of edible oil.

Mr. Modi expressed his confidence that cooperatives will become a strong vector of the country’s economic source in the new India.

He stressed the need to build villages that will become self-sufficient following the cooperative model.

Mr. Modi suggested improving cooperation between cooperatives and said that cooperatives should become the vehicle of social policy and national politics rather than politics.