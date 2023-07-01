The Secretariat confirms that Jokowi was not in Yogyakarta during the earthquake





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his entourage were already on their way to Jakarta when the 6.0 magnitude earthquake shook Yogyakarta on Friday evening June 30, according to the presidential secretariat. Protocol, press and media assistant in the presidential secretariat, Bey Machmudin, said the president had already been on his flight for more than 30 minutes before the earthquake shook the region at 7:57 p.m. “The Indonesia-1 Presidential Plane, carrying the President, First Lady Iriana, and his entourage took off on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:20 p.m. Western Indonesian Time,” Machmudin said here on Saturday. The earthquake’s epicenter was located 86 kilometers southwest of Bantul district, Yogyakarta, in the Indian Ocean. Apart from Yogyakarta, the earthquake was also felt by residents of neighboring Central Java province. He also cited information received from an official that no damage was reported to the Gedung Agung presidential palace in Yogyakarta, although the earthquake was also felt in the compound. “According to Yogyakarta Palace Chief Deni Mulyana, the earthquake was also felt at Gedung Agung Presidential Palace, but the structural condition remains sound and no damage was caused,” Machmudin said. Related News: Southern Yogyakarta suffers 44 aftershocks after 6.4 million quake: BMKG The President and First Lady spent their Eid al-Adha day in Yogyakarta. They joined in the Eid prayer at the grounds of the Presidential Palace in Yogyakarta on Thursday June 29. After concluding the prayer, Jokowi and his grandchildren, Sedah Mirah Nasution and Panembahan Al Nahyan Nasution, left the palace and greeted the residents. He also distributed aid to street vendors on Malioboro Road, a major shopping street and popular tourist attraction in Yogyakarta. The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported earlier that the June 30 earthquake struck at a magnitude of 6.4 at a depth of 25 kilometers. However, it was revised to a magnitude of 6.0 at a depth of 67 kilometers. Related News: Structural damage reported following 6.4M earthquake in Yogyakarta

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/286845/secretariat-confirms-jokowi-not-in-yogyakarta-when-earthquake-struck The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos