Watch the polls! Prime Minister Modi will visit MP Shahdol today to participate in a host of programs | DETAILS





Image source: INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh PM Modi MP visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Madhya Pradesh today (July 1) to take part in a series of talk shows. According to reports, the prime minister reached Shahdol around 3:30 p.m. and launched the national sickle cell anemia elimination mission. It also distributed sickle cell genetic status cards to beneficiaries. The Mission aims to address the urgent health challenges posed by sickle cell disease, particularly among the tribal population. “The launch will mark a crucial milestone in the government’s continued efforts to eliminate sickle cell disease as a public health problem by 2047,” the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said. Addressing a rally in Shahdol, Prime Minister Modi said the country is taking a big step to get rid of sickle cell anemia disease. “Our government is committed to ensuring the welfare of tribal brothers and sisters… The launch of the ‘Mukti Sickle Cell Mission’ in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh will bring significant change in their lives,” he added . PM Modi hails Ayushman Bharat Yojana The Prime Minister further said that his government’s effort was to reduce the disease, as well as to reduce spending on the disease. “Our government has brought the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to reduce expenditure for the poor… The Ayushman card will guarantee the poor free medical examinations worth Rs 5 lakh,” he added. National Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission The National Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission was announced in the Union Budget 2023. It will be implemented in 278 districts in 17 highly targeted states of the country i.e. Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Uttarakhand, the statement added. The Prime Minister has also started the distribution of around 3.57 crore Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards in Madhya Pradesh. The Ayushman card distribution ceremony is held in city bodies, Gram panchayats and development blocks across the state. The Ayushman card distribution campaign is a step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of reaching all beneficiaries to ensure 100% saturation of social protection schemes. PM to Our Honor Rani Durgavati During the program, the Prime Minister will pay tribute to Rani Durgavati, who was the ruling queen of Gondwana in the mid-16th century. She is remembered as a brave, fearless and courageous warrior who fought for freedom against the Mughals. In a unique initiative, the Prime Minister will visit Pakaria village of Shahdol district around 5 p.m. and interact with tribal community leaders, self-help groups, leaders of PESA [Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996] committees and captains of village football clubs. ALSO READ: ‘How the country will move forward with two laws’: PM Modi invokes UCC in MP linked to poll Prime Minister’s visit to Shahdol postponed to June 27 Earlier on June 27, the Prime Minister’s planned visit to Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh was postponed due to the heavy rain warning. However, Prime Minister Modi traveled to Bhopal where he reported five Vande Bharat trains. These semi-rapid trains include Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express, according to an official statement.

