Trump news today: Trump travels to Pickens, SC as DeSantis finances come to light

Donald Trump supporters were gathering this weekend in Pickens, South Carolina, where the Republican presidential hopeful of 2024 was scheduled to speak at a July 4 rally.

It came as The Independent revealed the Justice Department was preparing to seek indictments against several figures in Mr Trump’s orbit and could still bring additional charges against the former president in the coming weeks.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the DOJ has prepared to bring what is called a superseded indictment a second set of charges against a previously indicted defendant that could include more serious crimes against Mr. Trump. . The Justice Department could do so in a number of different places, depending on how prosecutors believe the case they have brought against him in federal court in Florida is going, sources said.

Mr. Trump’s other legal troubles appear to be worsening after it emerged that former campaign official Mike Roman allegedly cooperated with investigators probing his efforts to void the 2020 election. Sources told CNN Thursday that Mr. Roman, who was involved in the fake voter scheme, had reached a proposal agreement with the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith. Rudy Giuliani would also have taken such a deal.

DeSantis earnings jump on pound advance

Republican presidential hopeful and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has seen his earnings soar this year thanks to a book deal.

He earned $1.25 million as an advance for memoirs he released earlier this year, according to an annual financial disclosure form, significantly boosting his net worth.

The book, The Courage to be Free, was published by HarperCollins in February and made the New York Times bestseller list the following month.

House GOP expands probe into Hunter Biden

On Thursday, House Republicans sought the voluntary testimony of nearly a dozen Justice Department officials involved in the investigation of President Joe Bidens’ son, Hunter, as GOP lawmakers broaden their scrutiny of what they claim was improper agency interference.

1 July 2023 15:15

Three investors charged in $22 million insider trading case with Trump Media

Three investors in the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) that publicized Trump Media have been charged with insider trading in connection with the deal, making $22 million in alleged illegal trades.

1 July 2023 13:15

Christie says McCarthy spoke correctly about Trump the first time

Former New Jersey Governor and Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie told CNN that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was correct in his initial assessment of whether former President Donald Trump was the strongest candidate. strong to beat Joe Biden in a general election.

Earlier this week Mr McCarthy said he was not sure Mr Trump was the strongest candidate to beat Mr Biden.

1 July 2023 10:15

DeSantis says if elected he would abolish education, energy and IRS agencies

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida said in a Fox News interview Wednesday morning that he supports eliminating several federal government agencies, including the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Fighting the awakened ideology…

1 July 2023 08:45

Trump's GOP support drops slightly after second indictment

Former President Donald Trump’s indictment for mishandling government secrets appears to have dented his popularity among Republicans, but only slightly, according to a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll.

1 July 2023 05:45

Kevin McCarthy knows he crossed the line with Donald Trump

Eric Garcia retraces the latest developments in their relationship.

1 July 2023 03:45

New laws backed by DeSantis in Florida address immigration, guns and more

Employers who illegally hire immigrants into the country will face stiff penalties and gun owners will have more freedoms when more than 200 new Florida laws go into effect on Saturday, many of which Gov. Ron DeSantis will point out as he is seeking the Republican presidential nomination.

1 July 2023 01:45

Biden blames GOP for student loan decision

President Joe Biden insisted Friday that this fight was not over after the Supreme Court struck down his $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan. Biden blamed the Republican opposition, aiming to direct the anger of millions of borrowers at them rather than his own party in next year’s election.

The president has scheduled a speech for the afternoon to outline a series of actions aimed at providing continued relief to 43 million student borrowers and, in the meantime, tried to stay on the political offensive against the GOP.

1 July 2023 00:45

Biden: It would be a mistake to expand the Supreme Court

30 June 2023 23:45

