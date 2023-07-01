The strategic blunder of Xi Jinping De Groene Amsterdammer

Cardboard figurines of Xi Jinping and Putin on the streets of Moscow on June 28 Maxim Shipenkov / ANP

In March this year, Xi visited his friend Putin in Moscow. It was the fortieth time that the two best autocrats had met. The Chinese unveiled his grandiose vision for the future, in which the Russian has an important role: Changes are currently underway that we haven’t seen for a hundred years. And we are making those changes together. Putin knew very well what Xi meant: that China wants to end US global hegemony in order to establish a new authoritarian, pro-China world order, and that he needs Russia as a partner. junior for this moving project.

Shortly after Xi’s visit, Chinese Defense Minister General Li Shangfu visited Moscow. He praised Putin, an outstanding leader who has made significant contributions to world peace and development. More than a year after the start of the war in Ukraine, Xi still had full confidence in Putin’s usefulness for his global political projects. Whether this is still the case after the uprising of Wagnerian leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is highly doubtful. Because Putin was hard hit by this absurd adventure. His regime has not proven to be the reliable and stable rule that Xi needs. If your strategic friend showed such weakness, didn’t you make a huge strategic blunder in choosing your friend?

From now on, the infallible Chinese leader will never admit a mistake. If necessary, he will rewrite the story of his relationship with Putin, as happened with the corona story in China after the sudden abolition of the bankrupt zero-covid policy. Wisely, the Party withheld the number of deaths over the following months. The Chinese government initially remained silent about Wagner’s mutiny. She wanted to wait and see how the uprising would unfold. Should chaos break out, Xi’s global strategy would crumble and unrest could reach China, which shares a border with Russia just over 4,200 kilometers away.

It was not until the end of the mercenary uprising that China commented. It was an internal affair, ruled Beijing, which, at least according to the official hypocritical discourse, does not interfere in internal affairs. The Chinese government expresses its support for the efforts of the leaders of the Russian Federation to stabilize the situation in the country. And China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity.

The Communist Party-run Xinhua News Agency explained that the turning point in the development of the situation was Putin’s televised thunderbolt speech on June 24: By describing the incident as a rebellion, Putin showed his unwavering determination to preserve national unity, thus declaring the rebels ruled by fear and eroding their will. Chinese television was limited to images of the calm in Moscow and the orderly withdrawal of Wagner’s tanks and armored vehicles.

The Western view that Putin is seriously weakened is dismissed in China as wishful thinking. In reality, Xi Jinping must be very worried. He can no longer put all his cards on Putin, and he has no alternative to Russia, because regimes friendly to Iran or North Korea are not eligible. Shortly before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Xi and Putin declared their boundless friendship, but as far as Xi is concerned, the limits are in sight if Putin no longer has a firm grip on Russia.

New uprisings, led or not by Prigozhin, are far from imaginary. Don’t think that Xi Putin will come to the rescue, because that would open the lid of a global Pandora’s box. What is certain is that China would much rather see a new strongman in Moscow, provided he was openly anti-Western, than a weak and humiliated Putin, who would become an increasingly heavy burden for Xi. In Beijing, people will wonder if support for a now unreliable Putin still outweighs the damage this alliance does to Chinese ambitions and reputation. Unless Xi Jinping finds an even bigger vassal state of Russia than a stable Russia with its own contribution.

Xi is increasingly dissatisfied with the course of events in the war in Ukraine. He had expected his pro-Russian neutrality to be short-lived thanks to a quick Russian victory. The longer the war lasts, the more the West sees him as an accomplice. And all the more so since after America, Europe is now also trying to reduce its economic dependence on China by reducing risks, precisely at a time when the Chinese desperately need to trade with China. Europe to fight against their economic malaise. Moreover, Putin’s threats to use tactical nuclear weapons were not well received by the Chinese leader. Perhaps he will encourage his Russian friend to resume gas in Ukraine. That he feels challenged is of course verse two.

Meanwhile, Xi continues to portray himself as an apostle of peace. He has drawn up a vague 12-point peace plan for Ukraine, but this initiative is mainly aimed at helping the countries of the South to recognize in China his great champion, helper and leader. The Chinese peace offensive did not achieve much. The Chinese envoy, who visited Moscow, Kyiv and various Western European capitals in May, has not received much credibility due to a lack of credibility. China’s ambassador to the EU then said to everyone’s surprise that China recognizes Ukraine’s territorial immunity, so Russia must return all annexed and occupied territories. A trial balloon? Or an indication that Chinese diplomats sometimes think outside the box?

The wolf warriors, the provocative Chinese diplomats who want to show the world their nationalist teeth, sometimes throw a spoke in the wheels. For example, the Chinese ambassador in Paris, Lu Shaye. He became famous for his statement that Taiwanese should be re-educated after reunification with the motherland, and even more notorious for his assertion that former Soviet republics, such as Ukraine, do not exist for international law. This enormity demanded official insanity and censorship action against the relevant Chinese social media post.

The Wagner adventure and Putin’s response have given Xi Jinping a series of lessons that, in the words of Chinese-American sinologist Minxin Pei, are too valuable not to be learned. For example, the action of mercenary armies. China has hired private organizations to provide security for Chinese economic projects, which are targeted by gangs or liberation movements in Pakistan and several African countries. The Chinese government will now pay close attention to ensure that these companies remain under strict control and never turn into independent militias. And Beijing will take even more steps to protect the Chinese people and Chinese projects in Africa and elsewhere from freely operating terrorist armies led by Wagner or other terrorist groups.

The weakness and disorganization of the Russian military and Russian security services, unaware that a coup attempt was imminent, must have displeased Xi. It is not the military he can use for his aspiration to world power or to come to the aid of China in the event of an armed conflict with the United States over Taiwan or the South China Sea. Such a debacle cannot happen to China. Because the Chinese army, the People’s Liberation Forces, is not the army of the people or the state, but that of the Party. Shortly after coming to power 11 years ago, Xi suppressed calls to make it a national army. With large-scale purges, reorganizations, modernizations and ideological campaigns, he completely merged the military with the Party. There is only one man who can give orders to the Chinese armed forces, and that is party leader Xi Jinping.

The mercenary uprising in Russia showed the vulnerability of a dictator who only takes the advice of yes-men and has no idea what is coming. This should concern Xi Jinping. There are fears that Xi will use his usual weapons to avoid following Putin’s path: no more purges, no more control, no more repression, no more cult of personality. And in the extreme case, he can choose the nationalist flight that awaits him: a blockade or an invasion of Taiwan.