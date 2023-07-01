Erdogan and Netanyahu may meet to advance Turkey-Israel thaw…





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuare are expected to hold a meeting in the coming month to work on improving the historically strained relationship between their countries. Recent developments in tourism, business collaboration and the potential for gas shipments have paved the way for a thaw in the long-frozen relationship, Bloomberg reported. The disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Iran’s activities in the region are additional factors prompting leaders to seek reconciliation. Turkey’s growing concerns about Iran’s growing influence in Syria, particularly its support for groups hostile to Israel such as Hezbollah, have prompted a reassessment of its relationship with Israel. Similarly, Azerbaijan’s successful recapture of occupied territories with the help of Israeli and Turkish drones underscored the importance of strengthening regional ties. Israel and Turkey are actively seeking to improve their relations with other countries in the Middle East, with Israel having established diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates and Morocco in 2020 and Turkey having restored relations with Saudi Arabia. Domestic pressures and economic overhaul create urgency for reunion

Both Erdogan and Netanyahu face significant domestic pressures that add urgency to the potential encounter. Netanyahu has met with massive protests in response to his attempts to weaken the judiciary, while Erdogan has embarked on economic reforms after his recent re-election to deal with the cost of living crisis. Time permitting, the leaders are expected to meet in Ankara in July. Gas export deal and trade growth

Discussions between Erdogan and Netanyahu could revolve around the possibility of exporting liquefied natural gas from a field off the Gaza Strip to Europe via Turkey. However, the feasibility of this venture remains uncertain due to the lack of substantial gas reserves and the lack of necessary infrastructure such as LNG export terminals and gas pipelines. Nevertheless, a possible gas deal could help bridge the gap between the two nations. Bilateral trade between Turkey and Israel has already seen an 11% increase, with Turkish exports to Israel reaching $7 billion last year, while imports amounted to around $2.5 billion. Divisions in progress

Despite efforts to improve relations, fundamental disagreements persist between Turkey and Israel. Disputes over the status of the Palestinian territories continue to divide the two nations. Israel also accuses Turkey of supporting Hamas. Despite lingering divisions, Turkey and Israel are experiencing a notable increase in bilateral trade and tourism. The revival of cruise lines and the introduction of direct flights from Israeli companies to Turkish resorts like Antalya and Bodrum have contributed to a booming tourism industry. More than one million Israeli tourists are expected to visit Turkey this year, up from 843,000 in 2022. The Turkish government and the Israeli Embassy in Ankara refrained from commenting on the potential meeting and its objectives. Find out more Region and World

