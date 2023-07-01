He’s not a good person





GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie has launched a scathing personal attack on former President Donald Trump and his family, calling his former ally a bad person and comparing Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to Hunter Biden during of an exclusive encounter with The Post.

Kushner brought in billions of dollars in investments from Saudi Arabia just weeks after leaving the White House by drawing comparisons between Christie and the disgraced first son.

“I think trading in the influence of a family member is clearly the one area where there seem to be similarities,” said former NJ Governor Christie.

Charles Kushner, 69, spent 14 months in federal prison for tax evasion, witness tampering and illegal campaign contributions.

The charges stem from an investigation by Christie, then a U.S. attorney in New Jersey.

Bad feelings persisted between the young Kushner and Christie, even as the two men became key advisers to Trump, Christie said.

Chris Christie calls former President Donald Trump a “bad person”. Stephen Yang Christie also called China “evil” and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “crazy.” . Stephane Yang

“He tried to make it as awkward as possible. He just wanted to criticize me for chasing his father in front of his stepfather,” Christie recalled.

Christie said Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump sought to undermine him “on a daily basis” and that Kushner still had the president’s ear and was the real power in the White House.

“Jared was chief of staff for all four years. It didn’t matter who held the title, Jared was the chief of staff,” Christie said, dismissing the four men who actually served in that position during Trump’s presidency.

When asked if he thought Trump was a good person, Christie told the Post “no.” When asked if he would like his son to grow up to be like Trump, Christie said “no.”

The outspoken Christie said he was “undercut” while working for Trump. Stephane Yang

In his second stab at the White House, Christie charts a course similar to his politically incorrect 2016 primary campaign without prisoners, a course in which Trump ultimately outflanked him.

Other GOP candidates have treated the former president with caution, but Christie opted for the jugular, calling Trump a ‘lonely, selfish, selfish mirror pig’ at his campaign launch where he also trashed ‘the claw’ of Trump. family.

Christie said he hasn’t spoken to young Kushner since before the 2020 election, except for a chance meeting at Ristorante MV in Bernardsville, NJ, in the summer of 2021 or 2022. Kushner emailed him some wine.

For Christie, his broadsides against Trump take him back to the 2016 campaign, when he regularly trashed the billionaire before dropping out of the race and giving him a critical endorsement ahead of Super Tuesday.

He later served as chairman of Trump’s transition team.

“There is no one better prepared to provide America with the strong leadership it needs both at home and around the world than Donald Trump,” he exclaimed at the time.

Christie said he didn’t regret the words, but promised there would be no redux in 2024.

If Trump becomes the 2024 nominee, Christie said he would not support him or anyone.

“I probably wouldn’t vote,” he said.

Like all Republicans, he had harsh words for President Biden, who he said was “out of his depth”, and raised questions about his mental fitness.

Former Governor Christie was once one of Trump’s best alleys now he says he wouldn’t vote in 2024 if Trump wins the GOP nomination.Stephen Yang

“He can’t do the job. Now whether or not he has dementia or whether he has Alzheimer’s or whatever he has, I’m not a doctor and I can’t diagnose him,” Christie said. “But I can just tell you that we say Vladimir Putin is losing the war in Iraq, you know, that tells me there are problems there. And he’s definitely not fit to serve another term.

Christie is considerably thinner than when he was elected governor in 2010, thanks in part to gastric bypass surgery he underwent in 2013. At one point he was estimated to weigh over 320 pounds.

“I still kept 60% of the weight that I lost at the time. So, given my history of gaining and losing weight, this is a victory,” he said, refusing to go into details.

“I’m not talking about numbers. Me and my wife are the only two people talking about it. You know, she sleeps with me. She has the right to know. Nobody else does,” he said.

As president, Christie has said his first priority will be the country’s overdose crisis — tackling the flow of illegal drugs across the border and creating better treatment pathways.

The former governor has sought to chart a more moderate course on several burning GOP issues than some of the fire-breathing conservatives in the race.

He said he opposes laws that would ban sex reassignment surgery for minors and that while he believes Hunter Biden is “undercharged,” he would not promise to appoint an attorney general who would empower a special advocate to investigate further. He pledged to keep the much maligned FBI Director Christopher Wray on the job.

Christie said it was ‘highly likely’ the coronavirus was man-made and escaped from a lab, but he wondered if he would seek to ban the engineering of viruses just as mortals.

In a word association game, Christie called China “evil” and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “crazy.”

Christie called Bridgegate a scandal that involved senior Christie aides who allegedly colluded to create traffic jams on the George Washington Bridge as a political reward for a “mistake”. Electoral fraud? “Non-existent in 2020.”

