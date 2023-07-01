Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel ‘signs up’ to SAS: Who Dares Wins





Rachel Johnson is set to appear in an upcoming season of SAS: Who Dares Wins (Photo: Getty) Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel is set to be probationed after signing up for SAS: Who Dares Wins. The former prime minister’s younger sister, Rachel, 57, is best known for her work as a journalist, TV presenter and author, appearing frequently in political discussion forums. She also dabbled in politics in 2019, being Change UK’s leading candidate for the South West England constituency in the 2019 European Parliament elections. Now, she says she signed up to see if she can pass the Special Forces Reality TV Show Selection Course challenge. His signing comes after Matt Hancock, James Argent and Teddy Soares filmed the show’s next season last year. With the upcoming season on the horizon, it was reported that Rachel flew to New Zealand ahead of filming.

The younger sister of former Prime Minister Boris, this will be Rachel’s second stint on reality TV (Photo: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images) Rachel is Channel 4’s star signing for SAS, a source has claimed. They hope that she will talk about her childhood with Boris during the difficult interrogations. Rachel is a tough woman and will give her all. But she had a golden upbringing and could struggle when it’s freezing cold, she’s barely slept and she’s been given extreme exercises, they added while speaking to The sun. Rachel is expected to be joined by stars including former Dancing On Ice judge John Barrowman, Love Island star Ovie Soko and Towies Pete Wicks, who was forced to step down from the show early last year after a nasty accident during filming. John Barrowman will also appear next season (Picture: Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock) The series will mark Johns’ return to screens after leaving the ITV reality series in 2021 following the emergence of landmark sexual misconduct allegations. More: Tendency

A former Doctor Who and Torchwood star, John has been accused of repeatedly exposing himself on set. He later apologized for his behavior and said he was only meant with good humor to entertain his colleagues on set and backstage, but said that in hindsight he understood that the anger might have been caused by my exuberant behavior. Other contestants slated to appear in SAS’ next season also include Bianca Gascoigne and Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson. Last month, it was reported that while this celebrity version of the show was going on, the original series featuring everyday people was taking over. A spokesperson for the broadcaster told The Sun that due to the huge success of Celebrity SAS, the channel had decided to focus on this aspect. It won’t be Rachel’s first time appearing on reality TV, before entering Celebrity Big Brother House in 2018, but she was kicked out second. Metro.co.uk has contacted Channel 4 and representatives for Rachel Johnson for comment. SAS: Who Dares Wins is streaming on All4. You have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: SAS: Who Dares Wins star forced to miss work for over a month after filming due to horrific injury

MORE: SAS: Who Dares Wins rookies open up about feeling superhuman after successfully completing a brutal course







