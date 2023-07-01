Xi Jinping and his American friends – Xinhua

This aerial photo shows the scenery of Kuliang in Jin’an County in Fuzhou, southeast China’s Fujian Province, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

The China-US friendship is rooted in the people and its future lies in the youth.

From grassroots service to being Chinese President, Xi Jinping has been a constant builder of friendship with the American people.

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) — In April 1992, People’s Daily, a Chinese newspaper, published an article titled “Ah! Kuliang.”

The story is about Milton Gardner, an American who spent his childhood in a southern Chinese town called Kuliang before returning to the United States in 1911.

Over the next few decades, it was Gardner’s long-held dream to revisit Kuliang, his childhood hometown.

Unfortunately, this dream never came true. In his final hours, Gardner kept saying the words “Kuliang, Kuliang”.

His wife, Elizabeth Gardner, made several trips to China to fulfill her husband’s wish but could not locate Kuliang. Later, among her husband’s belongings, Gardner discovered a collection of faded stamps bearing postmarks reading “Kuliang, Fuzhou”. With the help of a Chinese student, she discovered that Kuliang was in Fuzhou, a city in southeastern China’s Fujian province.

Many Chinese readers were moved by the story, including Xi Jinping, then secretary of the Communist Party of China’s Fuzhou Municipal Committee, who immediately urged officials to contact Gardner and invite him to Kuliang.

On August 21, 1992, Gardner arrived in Fuzhou. The next day, she finally visited the place her late husband had always missed.

“FOR ME, YOU ARE AMERICA”

Xi’s help renewed the Gardner family’s old bond with China. In 2012, while visiting the United States as vice president of China, Xi shared Kuliang’s story over lunch.

“I believe that among Chinese and American people, there are many touching stories like this,” he said, calling for strengthening exchanges between Chinese and American people and cultivating a basis of understanding. solid public opinion for the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two. countries.

In the United States, descendants of American families who once lived in Kuliang formed the group “Kuliang Friends” to carry on the legacy of friendship.

On Wednesday, the group members participated in the “Link with Kuliang: 2023 China-US People’s Friendship Forum” in Fuzhou. Xi, now president of China, sent a congratulatory letter.

“I was very happy to hear from the members of Friends of Kuliang and to hear more touching stories about your connection with Kuliang from your letter,” Xi said, adding that people-to-people friendship is the key to relations between countries.

Kuliang’s story is widely told about Xi’s personal efforts to promote friendly exchanges between the Chinese and American peoples. From grassroots service to being Chinese president, Xi has been a constant builder of friendship with the American people.

Muscatine, a quiet town on the banks of the Mississippi River in the central US state of Iowa, has witnessed the nearly four-decade friendship between Xi and local residents.

In 1985, Xi, then a Chinese county official, visited the city. Sarah Lande received Xi. During his visit to the United States as vice president of China in 2012, Xi revisited Muscatine and met his old friends at Lande’s house.

“Even though it was raining, it was a glorious day in Muscatine,” recalled DeWayne Hopkins, then Muscatine mayor.

This short stopover showed the power of interpersonal exchanges. Xi told his old friends, “You were the first group of Americans I came into contact with. My impression of the country comes from you.”

“To me, you are America,” Xi said.

Responding to a letter from Lande last year, Xi encouraged Lande and other old Muscatine friends to continue sowing the seeds of friendship and make new contributions to the friendship between the two. peoples.

CATALYST FOR COOPERATION

During a visit to the United States in 2015, Xi shared his stories of Liangjiahe with the public at a large dinner party held in the city of Seattle. Her story helped the audience better understand the essence of the Chinese dream.

Liangjiahe is a village in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province where Xi lived and worked for about seven years as an “educated youth” beginning in 1969.

“I still remember the uplifting words you shared that day, about your early years in Liangjiahe, how the village had improved upon your return, and that the progress in Liangjiahe was a microcosm of the progress China has made through reform and opening-up over the past four decades,” Howard Schultz, honorary chairman of Starbucks, recalled in a letter written to Xi in 2020. “The desire for a life better part of the Chinese dream reminds me of the American dream.”

The businessman was delighted to receive Xi’s response. In his response, Xi expressed hope that the coffee company will continue to play a positive role in promoting China-US economic and trade cooperation and bilateral relations.

Over the years, Starbucks has steadily expanded its business in China. In September 2022, Starbucks announced that it would have 9,000 stores in mainland China by 2025 and create 35,000 new jobs. Its number of stores on the Chinese mainland reached 6,090 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

In many other areas, Xi’s personal relationships with his American friends have also served as a catalyst for bilateral collaboration.

When meeting Bill Gates on June 16, Xi warmly shook his hand and said, “You are the first American friend I met in Beijing this year.”

Stressing that “the foundation of China-US relations lies with the people,” Xi said that “we have always pinned our hopes on the American people and wish the best for the friendship between the two peoples.”

Their friendship has strengthened the development of cooperation between the two sides, as evidenced by the cooperation of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with China, which has made remarkable progress in various fields, especially in the fight against infectious diseases.

During his stay, Gates announced the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s renewed collaboration with the Beijing municipal government and Tsinghua University on innovative therapies for infectious diseases prevalent in low- and middle-income countries. pledging to donate US$50 million for the joint effort. .

The friendship between Xi and Gates, connecting hearts and minds across the Pacific, is just a microcosm of the broader reach of China-US exchanges, fostering stability amid turbulent relations. Chinese-Americans.

THE FUTURE IS IN YOUTH

Over the years, Xi has emphasized fostering genuine interactions with American youth, sowing the seeds of friendship in their hearts, nurturing future goodwill ambassadors and building bridges for the future. Sino-American friendship.

A ping-pong table, a gift from Xi to students at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash., when he visited the United States in 2015, was prominently displayed at the school.

The table symbolizes Xi’s sincere expectation that the younger generations of both sides will inherit the spirit of ping-pong diplomacy and contribute to the development of China-U.S. relations.

While receiving a soccer ball and a personalized jersey with his name and “No. 1” on the backs of the students, Xi kindly invited them to come and visit China, saying “through travel, you will know China better, and I hope you will like China.”

A year later, at Xi’s invitation, a delegation of Lincoln High School students visited China. In Fuzhou, they learned the story of Kuliang, which embodies the deep and long-standing friendship between the two peoples.

Indeed, China-US friendship is rooted in the people and its future lies in the youth.

In a response letter to students at Niles North High School in the U.S. state of Illinois in 2019, Xi expressed his hope that students would cherish their youth, study diligently, and help promote friendship among Chinese and American peoples.

When Xi received New Year’s cards from students at Cascade Elementary School in the US state of Utah on the eve of the 2020 Spring Festival, during which they expressed their love for China and culture China and wished “Grandpa Xi” a Happy New Year, he was deeply moved.

Encouraging them to continue to learn Chinese and familiarize themselves with Chinese culture, Xi expressed hope that they could become young ambassadors serving as a bridge between China and the United States.

In Fuzhou, many young people showed up at the Kuliang history forum held earlier this week, which was also attended by Katy L. Kathleen Barber, the granddaughter of Priscilla Brewster who is a member of the “Kuliang Friends” group.

Noting that the enduring friendship depicted in Kuliang’s story would forever be etched in her mind and heart, she affirmed her commitment, saying, “I will continue to pass it on.”