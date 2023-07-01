Asian Cup without India, ICC World Cup 2023 without Pakistan: Imran Khan spits more hate





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has weighed in on the ongoing dispute between the Cricket Control Board of India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the Asian Cup and the World Cup.

Khan believes the PCB should have hosted the Asian Cup in Pakistan without India’s participation. He also voiced his opinion that Pakistan should refuse to tour India for the One Day International (ODI) World Cup.

The conflict between the BCCI and the PCB erupted when the Indian cricket board refused to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the Asian Cup. After much deliberation, the two councils reached a compromise. They agreed on a hybrid model for the 2023 Asian Cup, with the first four matches taking place in Pakistan and the remaining matches taking place in Sri Lanka, including those involving India.

BCCI’s acceptance of the hybrid model has also opened up the possibility for the Pakistani team to travel to India for the ODI World Cup. Initially, there were concerns about Pakistan’s visit to India due to BCCI’s refusal to send Team India to Pakistan.

“Even without India, I would have hosted the entire Asian Cup in Pakistan.” Why should Pakistan visit India for the World Cup if India won’t come to Pakistan? If India is recognized as a powerhouse, Pakistan, also a well-known and appreciated cricket team, deserves equal recognition,” Khan said.

Separately, the International Cricket Council (ICC) recently unveiled the ODI World Cup schedule. India will start their campaign against Australia on October 8 and face Afghanistan on October 11. The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan is due to take place on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

