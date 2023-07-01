Donald Trump would have been scary about Ivanka, but will his fans care? | Arwa Mahdawi





Donald Trump’s Scary Ivanka Complex

If you are eating anything right now, I advise you to stop immediately because the next few paragraphs will make your stomach turn. A new book by Miles Taylor, a former Trump administration official, contains extremely disturbing claims that Donald Trump repeatedly sexualized his daughter Ivanka Trump.

Taylor, you may recall, first made headlines in 2018 when he wrote an anonymous op-ed for The New York Times titled I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration. People were wild with excitement for a while thinking that Anonymous might be someone high-profile like Melania Trump. Some of that excitement died down when it emerged that Taylor, who was the Department of Homeland Security’s chief of staff, was not in Trump’s inner circle and wasn’t really putting up any meaningful resistance. He’s continued to enjoy his 15 minutes of fame ever since, issuing warnings about democracy and telling outrageous anecdotes about how unhinged Trump is.

His latest allegations? That Trump was obscene about his own daughter. Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump’s breasts, her butt and what it might be like to have sex with her, Taylor writes in an excerpt from her new book, Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, obtained by Newsweek. His remarks, Taylor writes, were so crude that John Kelly, who served as White House chief of staff from 2017 to 2019, once had to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter.

There is, I must point out, no absolute proof that Trump said any of these things. (John Kelly had not publicly commented on the allegations at the time of writing.) But the idea that the former president was creepy about his daughter in private isn’t hard to believe. After all, there is plenty of evidence, dating back decades, that Trump is creepy about Ivanka Trump in public. Remember when he told Howard Stern in 2003 that Ivanka Trump had the best body? Remember when he said that if Ivanka Trump wasn’t his daughter, maybe [hed] go out with her?

Ivanka Trump obviously isn’t the only woman Trump has said a lot of rude things about. While a lot of Trump’s misogyny is in the public domain, Taylor says there are plenty of sexist episodes that haven’t hit the headlines yet. There are still quite a few female leaders in the Trump administration who have been silent at best about the unequal treatment they have faced in the administration, and at worst about the stark naked sexism they have suffered at the hands of of Donald Trump, Taylor told Newsweek.

Well, I wonder why they held their tongues? Could it be because they know that any woman who speaks out about Trump’s sexism will inevitably be met with a vicious new torrent of sexism from her supporters? Could it be because they know naked sexism has never damaged Trump rather than it seems to have turbocharged his career.

Take a look at what happened with advice columnist E Jean Carroll. Earlier this year, a jury in New York found Trump guilty of sexually abusing Carroll in a department store dressing room 27 years ago. During the trial, Carrolls’ attorney asked her why she didn’t go public with the assault when Trump first ran for president. I noticed that the more women who came forward to accuse him, the better he did in the polls, she replied.

Being found guilty of sexual abuse by a jury and ordered to pay Carroll $5 million did not cause Trump to tone down his public misogyny, quite the contrary. The day after Carroll’s verdict was delivered, he showed up at a very ill-advised CNN town hall and called Carroll a job who had lied about the abuse allegations. Some audience members actually laughed when CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins noted that Trump had been convicted of sexual abuse. They laugh.

If it’s clear that Trump fans don’t care about past presidents’ misogyny, could they care about claims that he sexualized his own daughter? After all, these are the same people who launched into a moral panic over the non-existent danger that LGBTQ+ people pose to children. These are the same people who can’t go a day without spewing baseless insults at gay people as groomers. These are the same people who intend to ban books from school libraries because they fear references to race or gender identity will harm their children. These are the people triggered by a book about seahorses, for goodness sake, because it contained too many details about their mating rituals. And yet, they have no problem voting for a guy who pays pornstars and fantasizes about his daughter. Republican family values ​​in action.

