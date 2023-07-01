Jaishankar explains how PM Modi’s visit to the US was different from other PM’s visits





By Suryagni Roy: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday highlighted the stark difference between previous visits of Indian Prime Ministers to the United States and the recent visit of Narendra Modi, pointing out that it was on a completely different level. Responding to a question on the difference between Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States, EAM explained his personal experiences in previous such visits. He said the first visit in which he was physically present in Washington was Rajiv Gandhi’s visit in 1985. “And of all the visits that took place after Rajiv Gandhi, if we generally have to ask what were the three most significant visits, people would say, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in 2014, Dr Manmohan Singh’s visit for the nuclear deal and Rajiv Gandhi’s visit, because he really tried to smooth the ties with the United States, which had been difficult,” Jaishankar explained. READ ALSO | India-US relations: key takeaways Highlighting that he was there in Washington for each of those three visits, the MEA said: “I can tell you with certainty that this visit was on a completely different level. And there are many ways to demonstrate to you that it was a different level.” He said it was the only time an Indian prime minister had addressed a joint session of Congress twice. “Prime Minister Modi has twice addressed the joint session of the US Congress, a feat previously achieved by only four people, including two Israelis, as well as Nelson Mandela and Winston Churchill.” He further said that this was the second state visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the United States, following the state visit of Dr. Manmohan Singh in 2009. READ ALSO | Can Modi’s U.S. visit Gujarat investments be a game-changer for the BJP? The Foreign Minister further highlighted the warm welcome received by Prime Minister Modi, transcending the polarized political environment in Washington. “Republicans and Democrats, as well as the business community, have welcomed our Prime Minister,” he said. “Previously, the American business community was hesitant to join India on the visits. However, this time, such personalities as Satya Nadella, Elon Musk and Tim Cook were present. The outcome of this visit speaks for itself,” he added. AMERICAN VISIT OF PM MODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, scheduled for June 21-24, was marked by a series of important events and meetings with top Indian and American CEOs. Upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed at the White House with a solemn greeting and a guard of honour. During his visit, he was hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House. The friendship between the United States and India is one of the most important in the world. And it’s stronger, closer and more dynamic than ever. pic.twitter.com/6B8iLCos3f

President Biden (@POTUS) June 25, 2023 He also attended a State Luncheon hosted by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and had a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris. Before leaving for Egypt from the United States, Prime Minister Modi spoke with the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC, and compared the experience to enjoying a delicious “sweet dish” during his farewell speech. READ ALSO | 5 key takeaways from PM Modi’s US visit | NOTICE

