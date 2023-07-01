On January 6, accused arrested near Obama’s home had guns and 400 rounds in his van





WASHINGTON A Trump supporter who stormed the Capitol wearing a Make Space Great Again hat had two guns and 400 rounds in his van when he was arrested Thursday near former President Barack Obama’s home, federal authorities announced on Friday.

A federal prosecutor said in court Friday that Taylor Taranto, a 37-year-old man first identified by online sleuths in August 2021, also had a machete in the van he appeared to be living in. Taranto’s van has been parked near the DC jail for the past few weeks and he has participated in protests in support of the other defendants on January 6, videos on social media show. Noting that he lived in the van, a federal prosecutor said Taranto had nowhere to go.

Taranto currently faces four misdemeanor counts in connection with Jan. 6, the federal prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said Taranto was in Washington to accept House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his offer to let the Jan. 6 defendants review security footage of the Capitol riot relevant to their cases. Taranto had posted recordings of phone calls he made trying to gain access to the footage on his social media.

Taranto admitted entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 in social media posts and questioned why authorities hadn’t arrested him. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taranto showed up at the Obama residence on Thursday after former President Donald Trump posted screenshots on his Truth Social platform that featured an alleged address for Obama’s home in Washington. Taranto’s account reposted Trump’s post.

“We have surrounded these losers! Taranto wrote on Telegram yesterday. “See you in hell, at Podesta and Obama’s!”

Taranto will be held at least until a detention hearing on Wednesday. Federal Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey said Friday he had “some concerns” about Taranto’s mental stability.

Taranto was identified by members of the Sedition Hunters community after a facial recognition search revealed photos of him posing with a cardboard cutout of Trump at GOP county events in his home state of Washington. .

The widow of a Metropolitan Police officer who died by suicide after defending the Capitol on January 6 has filed a lawsuit against Taranto and another man, David Walls-Kaufman, alleging they played a role in his death. Both men denied any involvement in the death of Officer Jeffrey Smith. Body camera footage of Smith appears to show he was also struck by a flying metal object later that evening, hours after he got involved in a fight involving Walls-Kaufman and Taranto.

NBC News spotted Taranto at the Walls-Kaufmans sentencing earlier this month, where he confirmed his full name to court security officials who spoke to him after using his cellphone in the courtroom in violation of court rules.

More than 1,000 people have been charged in connection with the January 6 attack, which involved more than 3,000 people. Taranto was one of hundreds of Jan. 6 attendees who were identified by online sleuths but not charged.

