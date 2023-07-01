Poorna Jagannathan Vir Das takes a trip down memory lane





Poorna Jagannathan shared this image. (courtesy: Poornagraphy)

New Delhi:

Delhi Belly, released in 2011, has become cult over the years. The film was directed by Abhinay Deo, written by Akshat Verma and starred Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Vir Das in the lead roles. Actresses Poorna Jagannathan and Shenaz Treasurywala also played central roles in the black comedy. Now, 12 years after the film’s release, Vir Das and Poorna Jagannathan have shared separate Instagram posts celebrating the film. Actor-comedian Vir Das shared a poster of the film and wrote, Delhi Belly was released 12 years ago. 8 auditions, lots of hair follicles and a hell of a long shoot. We were all beaten, bruised and covered in cement at the end of each day. But we all had this collective feeling that we were doing something that nobody would let anybody do anymore. Good time! Every crazy idea must find the one crazy person ready to call the others crazy. Collective madness aligned with this one. In response, comedian Sahil Shah wrote, Legendary Movie. Maria Goretti said: It was a crazy, crazy movie, I loved it.

Actress Poorna Jagannathan also shared a bunch of stills from the movie and said that 12 years ago Delhi Belly was released and it is still my favorite Bollywood movie. If you haven’t seen it, it’s on Netflix. Yesterday was also Shenaz Treasury’s birthday, so wish her a happy birthday! If you don’t know Shen, she’s a fearless travel blogger. I’ve been there when women have come up to her and told them she’s inspired their solo travel adventures. When Shen and I are together, the whole world collapses and adds a heart emoji. Shenaz Treasury replied to the message and said: Honey, I love you. I miss you. My funny friend.

Delhi Belly was produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The superstar also appeared in a song from the film. Meanwhile, work-wise, when Vir Das is not busy with his stand-up tours around the world, he features in Bollywood and Hollywood projects.

Poorna Jagannathan is best known for her role as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar [the protagonist Devi’s mother] in the popular Netflix series Never Have I Ever.

