Biden to host Sweden’s PM at White House as Nordic nation seeks to join NATO

WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden will welcome Sweden’s Prime Minister to the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity as the United States pushes for the Nordic nation’s entry into NATO, an offer blocked by objections of two members of the Western military alliance.

Biden and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson plan to review our growing security cooperation and reaffirm their view that Sweden should join NATO as soon as possible, a White House statement said on Saturday. The leaders will also discuss the war in Ukraine and China.

Sweden and neighboring Finland abandoned their longstanding military neutrality after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and applied for NATO membership, seeking protection under the organization’s security umbrella. Finland, which shares an 832-mile (1,340 kilometer) border with Russia, joined NATO in April. Sweden, which has avoided military alliances for more than 200 years, has seen its rise stunted by Turkey and Hungary; NATO needs the unanimous approval of all members to expand. NATO had hoped Sweden’s road to membership would be smoothed before the alliance’s July 11-12 summit in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius. Sweden’s entry would be a highly symbolic moment and the latest indication of how Russia’s war is pushing countries to join the alliance. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has resisted, his government accusing Sweden of being too soft on groups he believes pose a security threat, including Kurdish militant organizations and those associated with an attempted coup. of 2016 in Turkey. Last week he condemned Sweden for a protest burning the Koran. Swedish police allowed the protest outside a mosque in central Stockholm, citing freedom of speech after a court overturned a ban on burning a similar Quran. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he would bring together senior officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland next Thursday to try to overcome Turkey’s objections. Hungary also has yet to ratify Sweden’s candidacy. Hungarian lawmakers said a long-delayed parliamentary vote on the matter would not take place until the fall legislative session. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbans’ government has alleged that Swedish politicians have told blatant lies about the state of his country’s democracy. High-ranking Hungarian officials have said they support Sweden’s bid for membership while making vague demands in Stockholm as conditions for approval.

