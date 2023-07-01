China has begun to withdraw from Southeast Asia





Global location map data, showing the importance to China of Southeast Asia. (Picture by: … [+] Encyclopaedia Britannica/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Universal Images Group via Getty Images Beijing has started to reduce its financial presence in Southeast Asia. Once preeminent as a lender and donor of aid in the region, China now finds itself eclipsed by the others. As China pulls its horn in its own backyard, the world domination that Xi Jinping and his colleagues in Beijing no doubt still dream of must look further ahead than ever. Beijing’s official development funding (ODF) for Southeast Asia fell again in 2021, the most recent year for which data is available. That year, it was around the equivalent of $3.9 billion, well below the $7.6 billion recorded at the peak in 2015. Just over half the level of that peak, the latter figure is even fell below the annual average of $5.53 since 2010. Other nations and international bodies have filled the void left by China’s withdrawal. During this period since 2015, China has fallen from the largest single investor in the region, with 25% of the total, to just 14%. Indeed, China’s effort has fallen so sharply from its highs that it has now ceded top investment spots to the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank. Japan’s continued efforts have brought its cumulative total since 2015 almost on par with China. The Chinese figure for the entire recording period is the equivalent of 37.9 billion dollars, mainly at the beginning of this period. Japan’s persistence brought its cumulative total investment to $28 billion. South Korea is not far behind, with a cumulative total investment of just over $20 billion over the recorded period. Germany, the United States, Australia and France, in that order, make up the bulk of the balance, cumulatively investing between $8.5 billion and $5.4 billion. Beijing’s dramatic turn cannot reflect a change in its priorities abroad. Southeast Asia remains of critical importance to China given its geographical proximity and importance along trade routes as well as for Chinese national defense. Nor is it likely that these countries have turned away from wholesale Chinese money, although some, like Malaysia, have shown reluctance to get involved in Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative. On the contrary, China’s retreat speaks in yet another way of the Middle Kingdom’s pressing economic and financial problems, a fact which makes it highly unlikely that more recent data, when available, will show a return to back. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Space readers should be familiar with the roots of China’s economic and financial problems. Add to these comments an always relevant analysis of Goldman Sachs. It highlights the shadow cast by the failures of China’s property development industry, including Evergrande, and concludes that the industry, which once accounted for 30% of China’s economy, will remain depressed for the foreseeable future. More recently, it has become clear that the Chinese economy, after a surprisingly fast start in 2023, has again slowed markedly. In May, the most recent period for which data is available, Chinese exports were around 7.5% below year-earlier levels. Imports, a reliable indicator of domestic economic activity, were 4.5% below year-earlier levels. Imports from South Korea, a close trading partner, fell 20.8% over the same period. Imports of semiconductors, a crucial input to much of what China sells domestically and to the rest of the world, were 15.5% below levels a year ago. The decline in commodity imports broadens this picture of sluggish economic activity. Coal shipments, still essential to China’s power generation, fell precipitously from the highs of last March. With signs that Europe may have already entered recession and with the US economy slowing, possibly also on the brink of recession, the export sector can hardly be expected to China’s very important is improving anytime soon. Indeed, many now expect that amid this global economic slowdown, China will struggle to meet its already cut real growth target of 5% for the year. Faced with such economic constraints, it is also unlikely that China will regain its former preeminence in Southeast Asia anytime soon. Goldman SachsProspects for the Chinese real estate sector

