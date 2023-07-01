Jan. 6 suspect arrested near Obama’s Washington home had guns and machete in his van, feds say





WASHINGTON (AP) A man arrested near former President Barack Obama’s home in Washington, accused of involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot, had two guns, 400 rounds and a machete in his pickup truck, said a federal prosecutor on Friday.

Taylor Taranto, 37, was arrested Thursday after he was spotted a few blocks from the former president’s home and chased by US Secret Service agents. Court documents unsealed on Friday show Taranto is charged with four misdemeanors related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a building or restricted area.

The Justice Department, during a hearing in federal court in Washington, revealed details of the weapons found in the van the man appeared to be living in, NBC News reported. Taranto has been ordered to remain behind bars pending a detention hearing scheduled for next Wednesday.

Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins Jr. has been charged with aggravated choking after an argument with his girlfriend, sparked by her liking another man’s picture on Instagram.

A man accused of killing five neighbors in Texas after some of them complained that gunshots were preventing a baby from sleeping has been charged with capital murder of multiple people.

With a flood of visitors and tourists expected, officials in the nation’s capital are mobilizing additional police and dozens of teams of civilian peacekeepers to try to keep rising violent crime rates from spoiling the weekend. vacation.

Lawyers say the acquittal of a Florida deputy for failing to act in a school shooting shows there are loopholes in the law.

An email seeking comment was sent to Tarantos’ attorney on Friday.

It was unclear whether the Obamas were at home at the time of his arrest. The explosives team swept away the Tarantos van and said there was no threat to the public. No one was hurt.

Taranto was a U.S. Navy veteran and webmaster for the Republican Party in Franklin County, Washington, according to the Tri-City Herald newspaper. He told the newspaper in an interview last year that he volunteers for the Republican Party.

After attending President Donald Trump’s Stop the Steal rally on January 6, Taranto joined rioters on the Upper West Terrace, where he picked up and threw pieces of metal scaffolding, court documents show.

Taranto entered the Capitol building and was near fellow rioter Ashli ​​Babbitt when a police officer fatally shot her as she climbed through a glass window leading to the rooms of the Chamber, the FBI said in a court filing. Before leaving the building, Taranto and other rioters fought with police officers, according to the filing.

On a Facebook account authorities say it appears to be run by Taranto and his wife, Taranto posted a video in which he claimed to be inside the Capitol with the caption: This is me storming capital lol I’m just sharing this so someone will report me to the feds and we can get this party started!

Taranto appeared in court this month for the sentencing hearing of another man who was convicted in the riot, authorities said. He was also interviewed for a video uploaded this month in which he identified himself in footage during the riot, saying it’s me screaming.

More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. More than 600 of them have pleaded guilty, while around 100 others have been convicted after trials decided by judges or juries. More than 550 riot defendants have been sentenced, more than half of them to prison terms ranging from six days to 18 years.

