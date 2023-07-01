I helped Imran Khan become prime minister, but never got a thank you call: Javed Miandad





Legendary cricketer Imran Khan’s tenure as Prime Minister of Pakistan has been marred by several controversies. He eventually became the first prime minister of Pakistan to be ousted by a vote of no confidence in parliament. Khan’s party – Tehreek-e-Insaf lost support from coalition allies and this did not help his cause as he could not win a majority to defeat a vote of no confidence.

In an interview with ARY News on Saturday, Khan’s former teammate Javed Miandad said he helped him become prime minister. However, Miandad regrets the fact that he was not thanked by the former Pakistani bowler for his efforts.

Answering a question, Miandad said: “I reveal today, I helped Imran Khan to become Prime Minister. I was even there during the swearing-in ceremony. But I never received any thank you call, which bothered me a lot. It was your duty to do so, why did you knock on my door at 2 o’clock then?

Miandad said that during his time in the national team he tried to keep the margin to a minimum if the team lost, adding that none of the players objected to his captaincy style.

Imran Khan began his tenure as Prime Minister of Pakistan in August 2018. He remained in the post for three years, but in April 2022 his tenure as Prime Minister ended following the aforementioned vote of no confidence.

Imran Khan and Javed Miandad helped Pakistan win the 1992 World Cup

Imran Khan was the captain of the side that beat England in the 1992 ODI World Cup Final held in Australia. Javed Miandad was Pakistan’s top scorer and second overall in the tournament.

The right-handed hitter scored 437 runs in nine games, averaging 62.43. In the final against England, Pakistan lost their opening two games with just 24 points on the clock. Miandad and Khan forged a vital 139-point partnership to lay the foundation for the hitters to come. While Miandad scored 58 runs from 98 balls, Khan finished his run with 72 runs from 110. Pakistan set England a target of 250.

Pakistan’s star-studded bowling attack limited their opponents to 227 to win their first and only ODI World Cup to date.

Here is the full video:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crictracker.com/cricket-news/i-helped-imran-khan-become-the-prime-minister-but-never-received-a-thank-you-call-javed-miandad/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

