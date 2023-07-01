A good friend from the Falklands and overseas territories resigns from his cabinet — MercoPress

A good friend from the Falklands and overseas territories resigns from his cabinet

Saturday, July 1, 2023 – 06:36 UTC



Ex-Minister Zac Goldsmith on the eve of Falkland Island Liberation Day in London



The Environment Secretary was a close ally and friend of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who appointed him to the House of Lords.

Goldsmith has come under fire for retweeting a social media post calling the Commons Privileges Committee a “kangaroo court”.

A good friend of the Falkland Islands and a staunch supporter of Britain’s Overseas Territories, Minister Zac Goldsmith announced his resignation on Friday, saying the British government’s apathy on the issue had forced him to quit. In an acrimonious exchange,

Goldsmith pointed the finger directly at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in his resignation letter, accusing him of being “disinterested” in environmental issues.

“The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it’s that you, our prime minister, are simply indifferent,” said Goldsmith, whose official title was minister of state for the territories. Overseas, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment.

In his resignation letter, Goldsmith highlighted some of the UK’s successes in protecting the environment and highlighted what he described as “unprecedented commitments by countries” at the COP 26 summit which took place. held in Scotland in 2021.

Goldsmith said the UK had been “the driving force behind successful global efforts”, including pushing for measures to protect 30% of the world’s land and oceans by the end of the decade.

“But I was horrified because, little by little, we were abandoning those commitments – nationally and on the world stage,” the outgoing minister said. He said he was concerned that the UK had “visibly walked off the global stage and withdrawn our leadership on climate and nature”.

But that’s not all, because there were also political motives. Indeed, Goldsmith’s resignation comes after the House of Commons Privileges Committee identified him as one of eight supporters of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Parliament who had tried to undermine their ‘Partygate’ inquiry. .

The committee found that Johnson deliberately misled Parliament about parties flouting the COVID lockdown. Goldsmith has been criticized for re-tweeting a social media post calling the committee – investigating whether Johnson misled parliament over breaches of coronavirus rules by government staff – a ‘kangaroo court’ .

Sunak accepted Goldsmith’s resignation in a letter released Friday by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“I accept your resignation…you have been asked to apologize for your comments on the Privileges Committee, as we felt they were inconsistent with your position as Minister of the Crown.” You decided to take a different course,” Sunak said.

The Prime Minister went on to say he was ‘grateful’ for Goldsmith’s service, calling him a ‘vocal advocate for some of the most important issues facing the UK and the world today’.

Goldsmith was MP for Richmond Park from 2010 until 2019, when he was defeated by Liberal Democrat candidate Sarah Olney. He did, however, retain a ministerial post after Johnson handed him a place in the unelected UK House of Lords.

Speaking to the BBC later, the ex-minister said he was “happy to apologize for sharing my views publicly” on the work of the committee, and acknowledged he “n shouldn’t have commented publicly”.

But he added: “No. 10 asked me to admit this and told me that there was no question that I would be ‘fired’ if I did. I was – and am – happy to do so. My decision to quit was a long time coming.

Richard Hyslop, Falklands Government Representative in London and the EU and also Chairman of the British Overseas Territories Association, said that “Lord Goldsmith was a passionate supporter of the Overseas Territories, defending our causes across Whitehall. As OT Minister he championed the right of the Falkland Islands to self-determination and the islands more generally. I wish him good luck for the future.”

Hyslop also recalled that as OT Minister Zac Goldsmith championed the right of the Falkland Islands to self-determination and the islands more generally.