Donald Trump raises suspicion that he is about to be indicted again





Former President Donald Trump’s defense of the investigation into his efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results has sparked fresh speculation that he may soon be indicted again.

On Friday, Trump posted a message on Truth Social, his social media platform, similar to one he posted days before his Manhattan arraignment earlier this year, predicting the charges would soon be dropped due to a lack of evidence.

“I predict that the racist Atlanta District Attorney, with the nation’s worst per capita crime record, Fani Willis, where murderers ‘get away with murder’ and are rarely charged and almost never prosecuted, will drop all the charges against me due to lack of documentation,” the former president wrote.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ in-depth investigation into Trump began two years ago after it was discovered that he had called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and implored him to “find” more than 11,000 votes needed to win the state in 2020 to beat Joe Biden. Since then, the investigation has expanded to include Trump associates, a bogus election scheme, threats and harassment of election workers, and attempts by unauthorized individuals to gain access to voting machines. Trump maintained his innocence in the case.

Former President Donald Trump arrives to deliver a speech at the Georgia State GOP Convention June 10 in Columbus, Georgia. Trump’s defense of the investigation into his efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results has sparked fresh speculation that he may soon be indicted again. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Meanwhile, two other investigations, both state and federal, have led to indictments of Trump in recent months. Prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice (DOJ) accused the former president of paying silent money during his 2016 campaign to adult film star Stormy Daniels and of mishandling confidential and classified documents discovered at his Mar-a-Lago home, respectively.

Days before Trump became the first former president in American history to face criminal charges, he suggested that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “has already dropped the case,” calling the investigation of “fake” and claimed that prosecutors had “absolutely nothing” on him. However, on March 30, he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Just over a month after the Manhattan indictment, the DOJ announced that Trump had been indicted on 37 counts for his alleged mishandling of national security documents, which the FBI found at Mar-a- Lago a year and a half after he left the White House. Of these 37 counts, 31 fall under the Espionage Act.

The former president pleaded not guilty in both cases.

“It makes me think that he, or his lawyers, learned something. Maybe not, but it seems rather random for him to make this prediction today,” attorney and former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski wrote on Twitter Friday afternoon.

It makes me think that he, or his lawyers, have been informed of something. Maybe not, but it seems rather random for him to make that prediction today. pic.twitter.com/VakCVDFnVD

— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 30, 2023

Palmer Report, a fake liberal news site, also jumped to the conclusion on Twitter and wrote, “Trump has just announced that he expects Fani Willis to drop all charges against him. In other words, Trump now knows Fani Willis is indicting him for sure. .”

Trump has just announced that he expects Fani Willis to drop all charges against him. In other words, Trump now knows Fani Willis is indicting him for sure.

— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 30, 2023

Newsweek has reached out to Willis’ office for comment.

On Friday, Trump again defended the conversation he had with Raffensperger in 2020 regarding the election and wrote on Truth Social: “I MADE A PERFECTLY LEGAL PHONE CALL, AS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, TO ABOUT AN ELECTION I STRONGLY FEEL WAS Rigged and Robbed.”

He added: “NONE of the MANY ATTORNEYS on the appeal paid any attention to my words or even hinted at wrongdoing. SCAM!”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-sparks-suspicion-hes-about-indicted-again-1810257 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos