



By Ravish Pal Singh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed opposition parties for failing to deliver on their election promises and said, “Those who have no guarantees from them are coming to you with new guarantees and new plans.” Speaking at an event in Madhya Pradesh, where the polls take place, Prime Minister Modi urged people to beware of those who offer ‘false guarantees’. #SHOW | Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh: “You must be careful of those who give false guarantees and those who have no guarantees from them…They come to you with new projects…Previous governments have continuously neglected the tribal society …We made it our priorityâ€æ pic.twitter.com/YVnElA68pe

ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023 Speaking at a reception held in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister lambasted the opposition and asked people to beware of ‘false guarantees’ given by ‘family oriented’ political parties, including including Congress. READ ALSO | ‘I saw people being burned alive’: Man recounts Maharashtra bus tragedy, 26 dead Announcing the distribution of one crore Ayushman Bharat cards in the poll-linked state, Prime Minister Modi said, “This card is a guarantee of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh and it is Modi’s guarantee. “ In a veiled comparison of the BJP with the other parties, Prime Minister Modi said: “The BJP guarantees treatment to poor families up to Rs 5 lakh and Modi gives it. It is the BJP government and Modi who provide treatment free. This has never happened in the country before.” READ ALSO | Hearing on knowledge of indictment against Brij Bhushan Singh on July 7 VIDEO | “It is the BJP government and Modi providing free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to poor families. This has never happened in the country before,” Prime Minister Modi said in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/Ea8rLtKQMO

Tap Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 1, 2023 Prime Minister Modi also criticized opposition parties and said, “They don’t even have a guarantee of corruption-free governance.” He also attacked the opposition mega-meeting held in Patna and said everyone who used to “curse each other” unite. During the ceremony held at a school in Shahdol of Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi also launched the National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission 2047 by unveiling a portal and issuing guidelines to manage the disease and different modules for his supervision. WATCH ALSO | Government spends Rs 6.5 lakh crore a year on agriculture and farmers’ welfare: PM Modi

Edited by: chingkheinganbi mayengbam Posted on: Jul 1, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-modi-slam-opposition-poll-promises-no-guarantee-2400572-2023-07-01 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos