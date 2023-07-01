2023 China-US People’s Friendship Forum

BEIJING, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A People’s Daily report: Chinese President Xi Jinping on June 28 sent a congratulatory letter to a forum on interpersonal friendship between China And United States.

The event, titled “Connection with Kuliang: China-US People’s Friendship Forum 2023”, is being held at fuzhouSouth East China Fujian province.

In the letter, Xi said that in 1992 he invited Ms. Elizabeth Gardner in Kuliang, helping her fulfill her late husband’s wish to return to her childhood home. Over the next 30+ years, members of the Friends of Kuliang and people from various sectors of both countries immersed themselves in the history of this city, actively spread its culture and worked tirelessly to deepen mutual understanding. and friendship between Chinese and Americans. peoples.

It was in Kuliang that a touching story of Sino-American friendship happened.

In 1901, Milton Gardnerborn in United Statescame to live in fuzhou with his parents when he was still very young, and his whole family moved back United States in 1911. Gardner longed to see his childhood home again, but was never able to get his wish.

Gardner’s story was told by an article published in People’s Daily on April 1992. In 2012, during a visit United States as China Vice President Xi shared Kuliang’s story with the audience at a welcome luncheon hosted by US friendly groups, eliciting a warm response from all sectors of the two countries.

People-to-people friendship is the key to relations between countries, and people are the cornerstone of its growth, Xi said. “I hope you will continue to write the history of Kuliang and perpetuate the special bonds, so that the friendship between our two peoples may forever remain strong and sturdy like the thousand-year-old cedars of Kuliang.”

Lee Gardner is a great-nephew of Milton Gardner. Although the man, in his seventies, has a physical disability, he still came to China to join the forum this time. It was the fourth time he had returned to Kuliang.

by Lee Gardner grandfather and father were all born in fuzhou. This time he returned to Kuliang wearing a “Chinese red” tie.

Opening a family album, Lee Gardner told People’s Daily that his whole family is grateful to Xi, and that the Chinese president’s efforts to help a senior American achieve his wish have touched many people in United States.

Elyn Maclnnis, is the principal researcher of the Kuliang Culture and Tourism Research Association. Her husband Pierre MacInnis is born in Chinaand his stepfather Donald MacInnis was once a member of the Flying Tigers, a formidable group of volunteer fighter pilots who helped China fight the Japanese invasion.

After hearing Xi’s letter at the forum, Elyn Maclnnis noted that all three generations of his family have a connection with China and love the country very much.

In 2015, the woman began to study Kuliang’s history and culture through conversations with members of Kuliang Friends. From his point of view, the history of Kuliang reflects the peace and friendship brought by this piece of land.

“Thanks to President Xi’s efforts, Kuliang’s China-US friendship story is known to the world. The article was published on April 8, 1992and me and Mrs. Elizabeth Gardner Arrived in fuzhou on 21st of August. This was organized by President Xi. He is as easy-going as his family,” said Liu Zhonghan, author of the 1992 People’s Daily article.

He said the forum, joined by many United Statesreflected the people-to-people friendship between the two countries.

Currently, the international community is generally concerned about the United States of today.China relations, and it is more important than ever that the two countries inherit their friendship, transcend differences, find common value and establish a heart-to-heart bond, said Luke Baronwho received Xi during the latter’s visit Iowa in 1985 as Party Secretary of Zhengding County China northern province of Hebei.

Barone noted that Kuliang’s story is inspiring and shows what true friendship is.

Robert Laurent KuhnChairman of the Kuhn Foundation, told People’s Daily that non-governmental friendship is a basis on which different countries improve mutual understanding, expand consensus and enhance togetherness.

Xi’s congratulatory letter is of vital importance to United States And China to get rid of the difficulties in their relationship and relaunch communication in all areas, Kuhn said, adding that this demonstrates China sincerity in the development of Sino-US relations and commitment to cooperation.

Kuhn hopes that the interpersonal friendship between United States And China can be passed on from generation to generation and help the two countries improve their relations.

SOURCE People’s Daily