Iran making good progress in manufacturing and economic growth: Raisi





Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi highlights the country’s journey to economic growth on National Industry and Mining Day in Tehran.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a joint press briefing with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Saadabad Palace in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PA) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi revealed that a simple review of economic indicators demonstrates that the country has embarked on a journey of economic growth, encouraging Iranians to exert additional efforts and collaborate to strengthen the manufacturing sector in Iran. During a speech he gave Saturday on the occasion of the National Day of Industry and Mining in Tehran, Raisi said his administration would work to prevent any closure or reduction of activity in the Iranian manufacturing sector. He explained that given Iran’s position in regional and global trade, the country should try to remove obstacles in the way of manufacturers and people working in Iran’s mining and metals sector. Based on the existing factors, Iranian manufacturers have made good progress in terms of investment, employment and machinery, Raisi said, adding that significant progress has been made in the knowledge sector of the economy and in fundamental scientific and technological projects. Iran defies blockade In an interview for IRNA On June 24, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji revealed that energy diplomacy with Asian, African and Latin American countries had helped Iran expand its oil market and promised that good news on the sales of oil would soon be expected. According to the minister, Iran’s oil exports increased to 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, citing President Ebrahim Raisi. In early June, Owji said those who imposed sanctions on Iran believed they could hinder Iran’s growth and advancement by using the terrorist weapon of sanctions, despite the fact that he is a double-edged sword with which they must fight. Owji added that foreign agencies that monitor countries’ oil exports have recorded an increase in Iran’s production and exports. Reuters released a report detailing that Iran’s crude exports and oil production will hit new highs in 2023 despite US sanctions, helping global supply at a time when other producers are cutting production. Tehran’s oil exports have been restricted since former US President Donald Trump scrapped a nuclear deal in 2015 and reimposed sanctions aimed at limiting oil exports and related government revenue from Iran in 2018. Nevertheless, exports increased during the presidency of his successor, Joe Biden, according to the research. Read next: Iran’s oil exports hit 5-year high despite ‘maximum pressure’ from US Early last month, the World Bank expected Iran’s economy to expand by 2.2% this year, despite continued pressure from US sanctions on the country’s economy. The World Bank’s latest report on the global economic outlook included charts showing that the development lender had revised its January growth outlook for Iran in 2023 from 0.0% to 2.2%. The organization has projected real global gross domestic product (GDP) to climb 2.1% this year.

