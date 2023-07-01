Chris Christie says he’s ‘living rent-free’ inside Trump’s head after former president shares snap of him sleeping





Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, said on Friday he was “living rent-free in Donald’s head” after former President Donald Trump shared a photo of him sleep on a plane.

In a Friday morning post on Truth Social, Trump shared the photo and wrote, “Resting after a solid 25 minutes of work!”

Pushing back against Trump’s comments, Christie shared the former president’s message in a tweet on Friday evening and called for additional campaign donations.

“Rent free in Donald’s head. Make me a permanent resident. Donate today,” wrote Christie, who previously sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.

As the race for the 2024 White House heats up, Republicans seeking their party’s nomination continue to mount attacks on each other. But Christie, unlike many of his GOP counterparts in the election, has repeatedly taken aim at Trump.

Earlier this week, during an interview with Politico, Christie said that Trump was “the cheapest SOB I’ve ever met in my life” and that what the former president “is good at is to spend other people’s money.

“He’s a billionaire who refused to pay his lawyers with his own money, and instead men and women who believe in him and want [him] being elected president gives money to try to advance his candidacy and he diverts that money to pay his own legal fees,” Christie told the Trump outlet on Tuesday.

In a Friday morning message to Truth Social, Trump (left) shared the photo of Christie sleeping on a plane and wrote, “Resting after a solid 25 minutes of work!” (John Lamparski, Scott Eisen via Getty Images)

Christie also blamed Trump for Republican losses in the recent election, telling Fox News Channel’s “Fox and Friends” this week that “the drama he has created over the past seven years for the Republican Party has just led to the defeat”.

“Lost in 18 in the House, lost in 20 in the Senate, lost the White House in 20, lost two more governors in 22 and a seat in the Senate in 22, and a very slim margin in the House,” he said. declared. “We see what it does to us.”

Christie also said this month during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he “will do what I have to do to be on this stage to try to save my party and keep my country from being run. by three-time loser Donald Trump.”

Chris Christie delivers remarks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“Losing in 2018 by losing the House, losing in 2020 by losing the White House and the United States Senate, and the worst midterm performance we’ve seen in a long, long time, led by nominees selected by Donald Trump with Donald Trump as the main issue in many of these races. Loser, loser, loser,” he said.

During a Wednesday night appearance on “Fox News Tonight,” Christie said he “didn’t want to vote for any of them,” referring to President Biden and Trump.

“But you don’t close the door on voting for him,” asked host Lawrence Jones.

Trump is on stage after being introduced during the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women’s Lilac Luncheon on June 27, 2023 in Concord, New Hampshire. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

“I say I can’t support it,” Christie replied.

” You can not ? asked Jones.

“I can’t support either one,” Christie said. “Not Biden or Trump because they’re not competent and qualified to be president for different reasons Joe Biden mainly because of age and what we’ve seen on TV, and Donald Trump because I don’t believe that he can win, Lawrence.”

