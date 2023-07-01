Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomes visiting Indonesian President to Australia





JayapuraJuby –Prime Minister of AustraliaAnthony Albanese, will host the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, and the First Lady Iriana Widodo, to Sydney from July 3 to 5. “I am happy to welcome my friend President Widodo to Australia. This will be our fourth joint meeting. As one of our closest neighbours, Australia is establishing extensive cooperation with Indonesia on climate, economic development, education and regional security issues, he said in Press release received by Jubi.id from[email protected]Friday (6/30/2023) evening. He said Indonesia was very important to Australia, as a partner and a neighbour. Supported by warm friendship and strong people-to-people ties, bilateral relations include cooperation in the areas of climate and clean energy transition, defense, security, economic development, trade, investment and education. The prosperity and stability of our region require joint effort and responsibility. Therefore, Australia is committed to being a strong partner for our friends and neighbors in Southeast Asia, he said. “I look forward to meeting President Widodo and the First Lady in Sydney,” he added. During the visit, the leaders will host the 8th Annual Australia-Indonesia Leaders Meeting. The leaders will discuss existing areas of cooperation under the comprehensive strategic partnership and deepen trade and economic ties and opportunities for both countries through the transition to zero carbon. Australia and Indonesia share a vision of an open, stable and prosperous region, with ASEAN at the center of many interests in the region. Australia will continue to support Indonesia’s priorities as ASEAN Chair 2023. Get the latest news updates from the Jubi Newsroom every day. Come and join the Telegram News Room Jubi Group by clicking on the link https://t.me/jubipapua

