Zac Goldsmith leaves with a personal attack on Sunak

One name stood out yesterday in the Privileges Committee’s filing of MPs who attacked the panel over its investigation into Boris Johnson. Alongside the seven MPs whose comments were criticized was the name of a peer: Zac Goldsmith, the only incumbent minister on the list and a longtime Johnson ally. Rishi Sunaks’ spokesman was later forced to confirm that the prime minister retained his faith in Goldsmith as foreign minister. Goldsmith was, in private, asked by No 10 to apologize for his remarks about the Committee of Privileges as they felt they were incompatible with his position as Minister of the Crown. Instead, less than 24 hours later, Goldsmith quit the Sunaks administration and launched a blistering attack on the prime minister. In his two-page resignation letter, Goldsmith blames deteriorating environmental commitments as the reason for his departure. Examples cited by Goldsmith include the decision to drop the Kept Animals Bill and the pledge to sign $11.6 billion in climate and environmental aid. He also criticizes a lack of international leadership: The UK has obviously left the world stage too often, we are simply absent from major international forums. Goldsmith pokes fun that last week you apparently chose to attend a media baron’s party rather than attend a critically important environmental summit in Paris. He concludes by stating that: The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our Prime Minister, are simply indifferent. This signal, or lack thereof, spread through Whitehall and caused a kind of paralysis. How damaging is this for Sunak? Goldsmith was perhaps the last high-profile Boris Johnson supporter in the Rishi Sunaks government, which means it’s not the most surprising departure given recent events. However, it could still lead to a backlash for Sunak from the party’s environmental wing. The Goldsmiths and Johnson families have long-established ties, sharing both an enthusiasm for green causes and a conservative politics. Goldsmith is also close to Carrie Johnson, having hired her over a decade ago as a parliamentary aide. During Boris Johnson’s government, Goldsmith was able to wield outsized influence, working in the Lords to implement a pro-green agenda at Defra. He, Carrie and Boris Johnson believed this was a major benefit of Brexit: a chance to introduce tougher animal welfare standards and to get ahead of Europe on environmental issues. There is a tension between these arguments and the tastes adopted by Sunak, who campaigned for Leave in 2016 to better support our local farmers.

