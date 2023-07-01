Arvind Kejriwal attacks Prime Minister Narendra Modi over price hikes, says ‘open’ looting is going on in the country

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday attacked the prime minister over the price hike, saying it was a result of the “open” looting going on in the country.

Addressing a rally in Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh, where assembly elections are due by the end of the year, he also told the story of a passing fourth class king whom he said that God was overthrowing.

Incidentally, Modi was addressing a function in the Shahdol district of the state at the time.

Modiji got too angry with me because I gave Delhi seven revdis (free) free electricity for 24 hours, free schooling, free health care, free water, free bus trips for women, free pilgrimage facilities for the elderly and jobs for young people, he said.

Party organizer Aam Aadmi blamed Modi for the price hike while taking credit for bringing smiles to the faces of revdis sufferers.

The public treasury is plundered. A loan of Rs 34,000 crore to a friend of his was canceled in Mumbai, a loan of Rs 22,000 crore from a man from Gujarat was also cancelled, he claimed.

God is not behind rising inflation, he said.

Open loot is ongoing. This money comes by taxing foodstuffs like milk and rice… Even the British didn’t torment us so much, he said.

After winning a landslide victory in the Punjab Assembly elections, the AAP ran a high-decibel campaign in the Gujarat elections last year and won five seats in the 182-member House with a vote share by almost 13%.

The Delhi-headquartered party is now trying to expand its MP base.

Kejriwal claimed that a liter of petrol costs 57 rupees but the retail price has risen above 100 rupees due to various taxes levied on it.

Looting of Rs 20,000 crore, Rs 30,000 crore and Rs 40,000 crore took place. Modiji waived Rs 11 lakh crore and had it looted. Modi is engaging in dishonesty as Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is sent to jail, he said.

Sisodia was arrested in March in connection with a money laundering case linked to Delhi’s alleged excise policy scam.

Kejriwal said the country had been ruined for the past 10 years, referring to the BJP government at the Center under Modi. Who benefited from the ticket ban? Have corruption and terrorism disappeared, he asked.

The AAP leader claimed the prime minister said in an interview that he went to school but not university. The prime minister should be educated, he said.

To highlight his upbringing, Delhi’s chief minister told the story of a fourth-class king who he claims ascended the throne after being a tea vendor near a train station because of his eloquence.

The emperor ruined a great kingdom after being taken on a ride by officials due to his lack of knowledge and announced demonetization. But that did not end corruption and terrorism in his kingdom, he said.

This king once claimed he had a master of arts, which made people laugh, Kejriwal said.

When a calamity struck his kingdom and people were dying from lack of oxygen, the king asked the masses to beat plates with spoons, he said.

The king distributed Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 20,000 crore to his friend. Unemployment and rape have become commonplace in his kingdom, he said.

The gods of heaven gathered together and asked Lord Shiva to do something, Kejriwal said. Lord Shiva then made the people below press the button against the king, eventually overthrowing him, he added.