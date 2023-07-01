Donald Trump vows to tackle ‘mad and perverted Marxists’ in Moms for Liberty speech





PHILADELPHIA, Pa. Former President Donald Trump slammed the “God-hating” “radical left” at the Moms for Liberty summit and urged conservative mothers to be activists on behalf of their children.

Saying he wants to “liberate our children from the Marxist crazies and perverts who have infested our education system,” Trump promised an executive order on day one to cut federal funding to all schools “pushing critical race theory, transgender and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content.”

SOCIAL SECURITY UPDATE: DIRECT PAYMENT WORTH $914 TO ARRIVE FRIDAY

He also pledged to ‘bring our education system back to the states’, which he said was not planned in his remarks, and called ‘radical left socialism’ an ‘established religion’ and a ‘cult. “, adding that he would order the Department of Justice to prosecute violations of the Establishment Clause.

“Instead of taking their kids to church, they believe in taking kids to drag shows,” he said. “Instead of teaching them to say their prayers, they teach them to recite their pronouns.”

He called for abolishing teacher tenure in K-12 schools, enforcing transparent curriculum for parents, and implementing universal school choice. He also lobbied for the direct election of school principals by parents.

“It will be the ultimate form of local control and parental rights,” he said.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/AP

“They want to take your children away from you and in many cases mutilate your child,” he said, promising to stamp out gender ideology in schools.

“I will declare that a hospital or health care provider that participates in the chemical or physical mutilation of a young minor no longer meets federal health and safety standards,” he added. “They will be terminated for receiving federal funds effective immediately.”

He said he would seek a bill in Congress to ban child transitions nationwide and investigate hospitals and drug companies for their involvement in promoting the procedures.

To take on liberal colleges and universities, Trump said he would fire any “radical left” credentialing groups that allowed colleges to be “dominated by Marxist maniacs and monsters.”

Calling Moms for Liberty a “grassroots juggernaut,” Trump told parents from across the country, “You have to be an activist these days because we’re dealing with crazy people.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/AP

“They took over our colleges and universities and then infiltrated our elementary schools,” Trump said. “This leftist Cultural Revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution.”

Trump listed several of his accomplishments as president, including the Every Student Succeeds Act to “kill the core curriculum” and signing a tax break allowing parents to spend $10,000 a year tax-free for send their children to private religious schools. He attacked colleges for failing to protect free speech, outlawed critical race theory, and established the 1776 Commission to promote “patriotic education.”

Calling President Joe Biden “an American socialist hater,” Trump said the president had “armed law enforcement against his political opposition.”

Trump has championed Moms for Liberty, which was recently labeled an extremist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“Under Biden’s injustice department and the FBI, they’ve even targeted you: patriotic parents at school board meetings,” Trump said, telling the crowd, “You’re not the threat to America; you are the best thing that ever happened to America.”

He vowed to prosecute government bureaucrats “starting with all corrupt officials who targeted Moms for Liberty”.

“Don’t mess with American moms,” he added. “Our beloved nation is on the brink of tyranny.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/AP

Trump has hailed meritocracy in college admissions now that race-based admissions have been blocked by the Supreme Court, which he says would not have happened without the appointment of Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

He also won a victory lap over other Supreme Court decisions such as student loans and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, saying Republicans need to “learn to manage [abortion] and talk about it.”

“If you do that, you’re going to get a huge win,” he said. “And if you don’t, you’re going to be in trouble.”

Trump argues that states decide on abortion restrictions, which is a source of disagreement among conservatives.

Trump was introduced by Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), who spoke about his own mother’s decision to pull him from a failing school to send him to a better one. “I’m not here without his sacrifice,” he said.

“They’re standing up against you because they really believe the kids belong to them,” he added, referring to the gaffe by former Virginia Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe, who many believe the lost the gubernatorial election. Glenn Youngkin (right).

The summit, attended by hundreds of mothers from across the country, included breakout sessions to educate and train parents on how to address issues in their local schools.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Moms for Liberty was founded in 2021 by Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich and has already gained national notoriety following revelations in schools about critical race theory, secretly transitioning the genders of children, the attorney general Merrick Garland ordering the FBI to investigate parents as servants of terrorists and coronavirus lockdowns that have stunted the development of children across the country.

Presidential candidates Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley spoke earlier Friday, while Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, are expected to speak on Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/campaigns/donald-trump-moms-for-liberty-speech-marxist-lunatics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos