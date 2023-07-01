Chinese Banksy says UK art galleries fear being branded racist

Now residing in Australia, the artist, in his early thirties, originally practiced anonymously, giving rise to the Banksy comparison.

However, her identity was discovered by the CCP in 2018, and her family was taken to the local police station and threatened.

He has since cut off all contact with them to protect them from official anger generated by his work.

It comes at a time of heightened awareness of China’s transnational repressive agenda, which has sparked international outcry over efforts to intimidate and, in some cases, forcibly repatriate exiled dissidents.

For the Chinese government, the family is seen as a weak point for every dissident, Badiucao said.

They want you to carry guilt because you’re the reason they’re hurting, so you have to stop.

The artists’ family has a record of persecution by communist authorities.

His grandfather was a leading figure in Shanghai’s film industry in the 1940s, but was later sent to a labor camp, where he disappeared.

Left without her husband, Badiucao’s grandmother died of poverty.

Now a resident of Australia, he is constantly wary of his safety when traveling overseas, following the kidnapping of other dissident artists and publishers.

Vanguard for freedom of expression

It was only last month that the Australian Embassy in Poland warned him of the dangers he faced while traveling.

Fake social media accounts claiming to belong to Badiucao were also created in the run-up to the opening, which the artist claims was the work of people working on behalf of the CCP to discredit him.

In March, the communist government was accused of impersonating two foreign journalists in order to approach dissidents, including the artist, with the intention of spying on them.

However, he is determined to promote his work and his message abroad, but must fight an uphill battle to convince the major galleries to take the risk of displeasing China.

They have to do their basic job, he said.

I believe that art should be the vanguard of freedom of expression, especially in publicly funded institutions.

They should be the place where art feels safe to express these ideas.

He added: Intellectuals in our community have been very sensitive and the Chinese government will insist on a racist narrative.

Winnie the Pooh

One of the artist’s best-known works depicts Mr Xi with a shotgun above the corpse of Winnie the Pooh, a commentary on the regimes’ fury at past depictions of the prime minister as a corpulent bear.

When you connect something very common and beloved like Winnie the Pooh to that taboo image, like the face of a national leader, you create that hook 22 for the censorship system, he said.

Because if they censor them, then people ask questions.

Jessica N Mhainn, head of policy and campaigns at Index on Censorship, called on UK galleries to intervene.

That dissident artists like Badiucao are struggling to find places to exhibit their work here is indicative of the kind of influence China now wields far beyond its borders, she said.

Any arts institution that values ​​democracy and human rights should support dissident artists and one of the most important ways to do this is to exhibit their work.