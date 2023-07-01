Trump still mocks Chris ChristieAfter Christie claims Trump wishes he was Putin in America





Topline

Former New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie claimed in an interview Friday that former President Donald Trump yearns to be Putin in America, as tensions erupt between 2024 GOP candidates who were once allies, and as Trump argues, he would have ended the invasion of Russia. of Ukraine if he had been re-elected in 2020.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has slammed former President Donald Trump for admiring… [+] strong men.

Getty Images Key Facts

Christie, who announced his 2024 presidential bid earlier this month, told the Financial Times he thought Trump admired strongmen and would care no less about a decision to give Ukraine to the Russians.

Hours later, Trump poked fun at Christie on his social media platform, Truth Social, by posting a photo of Christie sleeping on a plane with the caption: Resting after a solid 25 minutes of work. Trump has repeatedly used Christie’s weight to mock the former governor.

Trump’s relationship with Christie, who had once been a close political ally and supporter, has crumbled in recent years, following Trump’s 2020 election defeat and the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising. , with Christie claiming that Trump incited the deadly riots by repeatedly denying the results. of the election.

In November, Christie blamed Trump for the GOP’s poor performance in the midterm elections and, in his presidential campaign announcement earlier that month, called Trump a bitter, angry and selfish mirror pig, comparing him to the villain of Harry Potter, Voldemort.

Contra

Trump has taken his fair share of jabs at Christie, calling him a RINO (Republican in name only) after Christie voiced support for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) last year in his primary campaign for re-election against the former Trump-endorsed senator. David Perdue (R-Ga.) Christie then mocked Trump by saying the R in RINO stands for re-elected). Trump also poked fun at Christies’ weight, posting a video on Truth Social of the former governor at a buffet with a plate of food and writing: [Christie]

have a psychological problem with SIZE? Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., earlier this month tweeted a photo of Christies’ name embedded in the Krispy Kreme logo. Chief Spokesperson

Trump, who hosted Putin at the White House and kept a series of calls with Putin secret during his presidency, has come under fire for praising the Russian president, including from members of his party. At a CNN town hall event earlier this month, former Trump vice president Mike Pence slammed the former president for calling Putin a genius, saying: I know the difference between a genius and a war criminal.

