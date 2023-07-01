Adian Napitupulu reckons Jokowi is not ‘Cawe-chawe’ for supporting Prabowo

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Politician of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Adian Napitupulu questioned the assessment of a number of parties who viewed President Joko Widodo as being involved in the cawe-chawe or interfering in support Prabowo Subianto in the presidential election of 2024 (Pilpres).

He considered a number of meetings between Prabowo Subianto and Joko Widodo to be normative meetings between the Minister of Defense (Menhan) and a Head of State.

“What girlfriend? That then Prabowo was still a minister, yes, he (Prabowo met Jokowi) just met like this, you know,” Adian said on Kompas TV’s Livi on Point program, quoted as saying Kompas.com, Saturday (1/7/2023).

According to the vice-president of the volunteer coordination team for the victory of Ganjar Pranowo in the presidential election of 2024, the meeting between Jokowi and Prabowo was only exaggerated by a number of parties.

Adian is of the view that the meeting between Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto was just an ordinary meeting that had nothing to do with supporting the upcoming general elections (Pemilu).

“It was then capitalized on, as if it was a form of support for Prabowo, there was nothing like that,” the DPR MP RI said.

The 1998 activist then alluded to the battle between Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto in the two presidential elections.

According to Adian, the inclusion of Prabowo Subianto in the government cabinet is a form of political savvy by Jokowi.

He also disagreed with a number of parties who considered Party General President Gerindra to have been sincere and patient or reticent about the results of the presidential election in choosing to enter the government.

“Does it hurt less when we talk about experiences, the attacks on Jokowi during the presidential elections in 2014 and 2019, Jokowi is an extraordinary person, you know, (if) I was him (Jokowi), the pain begs for mercy, you say planga-plongo, you say cramped, and it’s not on our side that they say that,” Adian said.

“Whoever is weak is not Prabowo, whoever is weak to accept Prabowo is Jokowi, after being beaten left and right you say all kinds of things,” he added.

Adian claims that Jokowi supports Ganjar

As a colleague of the PDI-P, Adian believes that the former governor of DKI Jakarta will fully support Ganjar Pranowo’s candidacy in the upcoming presidential election.

According to him, Joko Widodo has repeatedly signaled his full support for the candidacy of the governor of Central Java in the presidential election of 2024.

“The only presidential candidate visited by Jokowi during the declaration was Ganjar. He repeated several times that we need a courageous president, who has guts. PDI-P, for Ganjar, all for Ganjar,” Adian said.

“If I’m sure, I’m sure Jokowi will go to Pak Ganjar. I think there were many incidents that showed he was very much on the side of Pak Ganjar,” he said. .

As we know, the PDI-P has indeed decided to nominate Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo as its presidential candidate. Support for Ganjar also came from the United Development Party (PPP), the Hanura Party, the Perindo Party and the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI).



