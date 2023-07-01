Congress: Prime Minister Modi opposes Congress on guarantees to farmers | India News





NEW DELHI: Stung in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka facing defeat in the parliamentary elections recently held in the two states, the BJP sought to counter the rival Congress on the question of offering guarantees to people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said farmers were getting Rs 50,000 every year guaranteed in different ways under the BJP government at the Centre.

Addressing the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress at Pragati Maidan in the nation’s capital on Saturday on the occasion of the International Day of cooperatives the Prime Minister said the government had purchased produce from farmers at an increased minimum support price (MSP) and had distributed more than Rs 15 crore to farmers over the past nine years.

The Prime Minister said: On average, the government spends more than Rs 6.5 lakh crore annually on agriculture and farmers. The government ensures that every farmer in the country receives around Rs 50,000 every year one way or another. This is the Modis guarantee.

Modi enlisted a comparative cost of fertilizer prices globally. He said an Indian farmer today pays around 270 rupees for a bag of urea while the same bag costs 720 rupees in Bangladesh, 800 rupees in Pakistan, 2,100 rupees in China and 3,000 rupees in the United States. . It shows what a guarantee looks like and what massive efforts are needed to change the lives of farmers, he said and added that over the past 9 years, more than Rs 10 lakh crore has been spent on the fertilizer subsidies.

The Prime Minister said today that India was working towards the goal of a developed and self-reliant nation and reiterated his statement made from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day that everyone’s effort is necessary to achieve each of the objectives.

Today, if we are the largest milk producer in the world, it can be attributed to dairy cooperatives. If India is one of the largest sugar producers, this can also be attributed to cooperatives. Regarding the broader goals for a developed India, we have decided to give greater strength to cooperatives, he said.

He recalled that for the first time, a separate ministry for cooperatives has been created and provision has been made for a separate budget.

He said the BJP government has been very serious from the beginning to ensure that farmers get a fair price for their crops. Over the past nine years, by increasing MSP, more than Rs 15 lakh crore has been given to farmers by buying on MSP, he informed.

The Prime Minister said that if calculated, the central government spends more than Rs 6.5 million lakh annually on agriculture and farmers. This means that every year the government provides an average of Rs 50,000 to each farmer in one form or another. That is, in the BJP government, farmers are guaranteed to receive Rs 50,000 every year in different ways. This is Modi’s guarantee, he said.

Not only this, Fashion said, the fair and remunerative price for sugarcane growers has now reached a record 315 rupees per quintal. In line with the peasant approach, another major decision was taken a few days ago. The central government has announced a package of Rs 3.70,000 crore for farmers, he added.

Means PM mentioned the word guarantee several times in his speech. It was aimed at Congress which promised 10 guarantees in the Himachal Pradesh assembly election last year and five guarantees in the Karnataka assembly election held in May.

The BJP lost both elections. Building on its success in both states, Congress is likely to announce guarantees again in parliamentary elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram later this year. Suspicious, the BJP seems to have started to counter the Congress.

The 10 Congress guarantees in Himachal Pradesh included revival of old pension scheme (OPS), job opportunities for 5 lakh youths, women to receive compensation of Rs 1,500 per month, 300 free electricity units, a start-up fund of Rs 680 crores for young people, the opening of four English middle schools in each legislative assembly region, free medical care in each village through mobile clinics and the purchase of cow dung cakes at Rs 2 per kg.

Similarly, Congress promised five guarantees to Karnataka. They included Gruha Jyoti (200 units of free electricity for all households), Gruha Lakshmi (monthly grant of Rs 2,000 to female household heads), Anna Bhagya (10 kg of rice free for each member of a BPL household) , Yuva Nidhi (Rs 3,000 per month for young unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for unemployed graduates aged 18 to 25 for two years) and Uchita Prayana (free travel for women on public transport buses).

The BJP was in power in both states, but was routed by Congress in recent elections.

