Joe Biden to welcome Sweden’s PM to the White House amid burning Quran controversy





US President Joe Biden will welcome Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to the White House next week amid the burning Quran controversy, AFP reported. The two leaders will discuss Sweden’s NATO bid and the war in Ukraine at the July 5 meeting. Biden and Kristersson will “review our growing security cooperation and reaffirm our view that Sweden should join NATO as soon as possible,” the White House said in a statement. NATO chief calls meeting on Sweden Earlier, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that a meeting between Turkish, Swedish and Finnish officials would be held on July 6 in Brussels to discuss Sweden’s NATO membership. The time has come to welcome Sweden as a full member of NATO,” he told a news conference. Sweden’s entry into NATO will be a symbolic moment for the Western alliance as it signals how Russia’s war in Ukraine is pushing more and more European nations towards the West. Tensions between Turkey and Sweden over the burning of the Koran Meanwhile, tensions between Turkey and Sweden are escalating over the Koran burning incident in Stockholm earlier this week. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hinted earlier this week that this would be another obstacle to Sweden’s bid for NATO membership. Addressing members of his Justice and Development Party, Erdogan drew a comparison between those who enabled the crime and those who perpetrated it. We will end up teaching Western monuments of hubris that insulting the sacred values ​​of Muslims is not freedom of thought, Erdogan said. Turkey has long criticized Sweden for showing leniency to anti-Turkish Kurdish groups, which Ankara considers terrorists. Turkey accuses these Kurdish groups of being involved in a protracted and deadly insurgency. Watch: Sweden allows Quran-burning protests – Reuters Although Sweden has recently made changes to its anti-terrorism legislation relating to these groups, Turkey says that supporters of these organizations can freely organize demonstrations, recruit new members and obtain financial resources in Sweden. Now, the Quran burning incident has further strained ties between Turkey and Sweden. Anti-Swedish protests took place in Ankara earlier this week, where protesters burned Swedish flags outside the Swedish embassy. Hungary has not yet ratified Sweden’s membership Apart from Turkey, Hungary has not yet ratified Sweden’s application for NATO membership. Hungarian lawmakers have announced that the parliamentary vote on the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership, which has already suffered delays, will not take place before the autumn legislative session. Given that NATO requires the unanimous approval of all member countries to expand, it is very unlikely that Sweden will receive the green light in time for the next NATO summit scheduled for July 11-12 in Vilnius, Lithuania.

