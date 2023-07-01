Twenty-six years after Hong Kong’s handover, China has torn up its promises

Twenty-six years ago to the day, Hong Kong was ceded to China on a promise.

Beijing has pledged under an international treaty to protect Hong Kong’s freedoms, rule of law, human rights, way of life and autonomy for at least fifty years. Over the past decade, and especially in recent years, Beijing has completely broken its promises, torn up the treaty and dismantled Hong Kong’s freedoms. It has transformed Hong Kong from one of Asia’s most open cities into one of its most repressive police states.

The erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong began a decade or more ago, but Beijing has dealt a hammer blow to whatever freedom was left by imposing a draconian national security law on the city, without debate, without discussion and without precious warning.

In the three years since the law was introduced, all major independent media outlets in Hong Kong have been forced to shut down, more than 60 civil society organizations including political parties, trade unions, labor unions students and human rights groups, have been disbanded, books have been banned and the legislature has turned from a hotbed of debate to a quisling zombie puppet show.

According to jurist Johannes Chan, by the end of May this year, 251 people had been arrested for national security offences. Someone was arrested every 4.2 days. They include lawmakers, journalists, students, academics and political activists. Nearly four out of five defendants are denied bail and some have spent more than two years in jail awaiting trial. The conviction rate is 100%.

This has chilling echoes of the legal system in mainland China. This week, I welcomed two remarkably brave men who spent several years in prison in China. Both are of foreign nationality. Peter Humphrey, a British citizen, is a former Reuters journalist and due diligence investigator with nearly half a century of experience in China, while Marius Balo is a Romanian theologian. Peter and his wife spent two years in prison in Shanghai, and Marius served eight years, for crimes they did not commit.

On Monday, they testified in parliament before the Conservative Party’s Human Rights Commission, and Peter pointed out that in China, the police, prosecutors and judges are all part of the same family, the Communist Party. The police do not conduct investigations with detective or forensic procedures.

They rely on obtaining confessions from detainees while being interrogated day after day locked in a cage, Peter told our hearing. Furthermore, witness statements are forced, prosecution witnesses are not cross-examined or even required to appear in court, and, in Peters’ words, no contradictory evidence is allowed. Forced televised confessions are often used and no defense witnesses are called. No wonder the Chinese system achieves an almost 100% success rate in convictions.

This is the legal system in which Hong Kong has transformed. A city that until recently relied on the rule of law is now part of the Chinese communist party family. That’s why authorities denied Hong Kong media entrepreneur Jimmy Lai the right to choose his own lawyer and barred British lawyer Tim Owen, KC, from representing him, despite court rulings. final appeal that Mr. Owen should be allowed to act for Mr. Laï.

There are three sobering lessons in all of this.

First, the lying Beijing regime simply cannot be trusted to keep its word. His promises in any treaty are not worth the paper they are written on.

Second, doing business in China carries huge risks. Not just financial risks, but physical, moral and ethical risks. If you try to do your due diligence, especially now with a new espionage law coming into effect today that construes corporate due diligence investigations as espionage, you could end up in jail for a long time. The Peter Humphreys case is a trailblazer, the recent crackdown on Mintz, Bain and other corporate investigators signals that the worst is yet to come. Yet, if you cannot do your due diligence, you are at high risk of unwittingly using forced labor or prison labor in your supply chains and turning a blind eye to corruption.

Third, China only respects force. If we continue the policy of the past decades of bowing down, naively thinking that trying to befriend Beijing’s dictators will soften their hearts, we will only embolden Beijing’s growing repression against its own people. and aggression beyond its borders.

We must show strength. This means speaking on behalf of our citizens when they are imprisoned, defending international agreements when they are violated, promoting our values ​​when they are attacked, and ensuring that Beijing’s crimes have consequences.

Rumors abound that Foreign Secretary James Cleverly could soon visit Beijing. I have reservations on this subject, but for me, the most important debate concerning such a visit is not to know if it should take place or not, but what are the conditions and the objectives. If he uses this visit to make very clear and strong demands for the release of British citizens imprisoned in China, including Mr. Lai in Hong Kong, and explains what the consequences will be if the current trajectory of repression, aggression, forced labor and atrocities continue, so I have an open mind. If he sacrifices human rights while bowing before Xi Jinping’s altar, then he will have betrayed Britain.

As we mark the anniversaries of Hong Kong’s handover and the imposition of the Security Law, let us reflect on our relationship with the regime in Beijing with a sober and informed mind. Can we trust them? Based on the evidence, the answer is no. And so we have to stand up to them. Failure to do so will not only be a betrayal of our values, it will be an invitation to continue attacking, infiltrating, intimidating, influencing and threatening us. It is not an invitation that I think we should give to this anniversary, as we examine the carnage of broken promises.

Benedict Rogers is co-founder and managing director of Hong Kong Watch and author of The China Nexus: Thirty Years In and Around the Chinese Communist Partys Tyranny.