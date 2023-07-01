Trump pressured Arizona governor after 2020 election to help reverse loss





Following his 2020 election loss, President Donald Trump spoke with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to discuss the results, a source familiar with the call told CNN.

Publicly, Ducey said at the time that the two Republican leaders spoke, although he did not describe what they talked about. Behind closed doors, Ducey said the former president was pressuring him to find presidential election fraud in Arizona that would help him reverse his loss in the state, a knowledgeable source said. Trump narrowly lost Arizona to Joe Biden by less than 11,000 votes.

There was no recording of the call between Trump and Ducey, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Trump has also repeatedly pressured his Vice President, Mike Pence, to help him find evidence of fraud and overturn the 2020 election results. Pence told the governor that if there was evidence tangible evidence of voter fraud to report it appropriately, one of the sources said.

Pence berates Trump: ‘I had no right to cancel the election’

Pence spoke to Ducey several times about the election, although he did not lobby the governor as requested, sources familiar with the calls said.

A spokesperson for Pence declined to comment.

The Washington Post first reported that Trump pressured Ducey to overturn the election results.

Trump publicly attacked Ducey, a former ally, over state certification of results. As Ducey certified the election results in November 2020, Trump appeared to call the governor with a Hail to the Chief ringtone heard on Duceys phone. Ducey did not take that call but later said he spoke with Trump, although he did not describe the details of the conversation.

A spokesperson for Ducey told CNN earlier this week that the former governor had not been contacted by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office, which is investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to quash the 2020 elections.

These efforts include outreach to various state officials, including Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whom Smith interviewed. In January 2021, Trump told Raffensperger to find the votes he needed to win the state, a call that is at the center of Fulton County prosecutors’ investigation into attempts to nullify the Georgia election.

The office of special advocates did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for Ducey said on Saturday that the former governor is standing by his action to certify the election and considers the matter to be in the rearview mirror, it’s time to move on.

It’s nothing more than a cut-and-paste of a compilation of articles from the past two years, disguised as something new and based on flimsy and questionable sources, spokesman Daniel Scarpinato said in a statement. communicated. Frankly, nothing here is new, and it’s not news to anyone who’s been following this issue for the past two years. Governor Ducey defended the 2020 election results in Arizona, he certified the elections, and he made it clear that certification provided a trigger for credible complaints backed by evidence to be presented. None have ever been presented.

Trump is currently considered the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination as he seeks to return to the White House.

A Trump spokesperson said in a statement: These witch hunts are designed to interfere with and meddle with the 2024 election in an effort to prevent President Trump from returning to the White House to make this country great again. They will fail and President Trump will be re-elected.

Prior to his fallout with Trump, Ducey had been seen as a formidable Senate contender in 2022, but he ultimately ruled out an attempt to challenge Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who won re-election last year over a Trump-endorsed GOP nominee. .

Ducey, whose term as governor was limited last year, backed Karrin Taylor Robson, a former Arizona board member, in the race to succeed him. However, Taylor Robson lost the primary to Trump’s choice Kari Lake, a former TV presenter who said she would not have certified the Bidens 2020 win had she been governor. Lake ended up losing the general election to Democrat Katie Hobbs and continued to promote election lies, including about her own race.

Ducey, former CEO of Cold Stone Creamery, served one term as Arizona treasurer before winning two gubernatorial elections.

He announced last month that he would lead Citizens for Free Enterprise, which describes itself as a new national effort to promote and protect free enterprise.

This story has been updated with additional information.

