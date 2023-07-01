Donald Trump banks on loyalty at first post-indictment rally





Former President Donald Trump, who is also running for president in 2024, took to the South Carolina campaign on Saturday in a show of force meant to cement his position at the top of the polls at the start of the state primary .

The rally, his first since his federal indictment in June on numerous charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office where he ultimately pleaded not guilty, comes as he began to shore up support in the other early primary states of New Hampshire and Iowa. , where opponents like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have recently failed to gain traction in the polls.

He probably couldn’t have chosen a better site. Pickens, a small town nestled in the Appalachian foothills, is a well-known Republican stronghold, with nearly three-quarters of the county’s population voting for Trump in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

And upon arriving in town, it was clear that his appeal was still strong. Tents selling bumper stickers, hats and other memorabilia lined the highway for days before the rally. Flags recalling campaigns past and present hung from the porches. A local animal hospital along the highway has pledged to make your pets “great again” on a sign out front. Hours before the rally, seemingly every inch of tarmac along the sleepy town’s Main Street was choked with supporters, some of whom were wearing buttons and memorabilia dating back to his double-digit victory in the state primaries in 2016.

Even though Trump maintains a nearly 20-point lead against DeSantis according to a recent in-state poll, South Carolina is also among his weakest states. Despite polls around 50% nationally, back-to-back polls by National Public Affairs and Winthrop University show Trump voting in the state at 41% or even below, suggesting there are opportunities for several members of the GOP field to dig into his support.

Former South Carolina lieutenant governor André Bauer, his former ambassador to Belize, likened someone else’s nomination to a passing football player’s call to replace Tom Brady at the Super Bowl. .

Senator Tim Scott, from North Charleston, got 10% in this National Public Affairs poll, while Nikki Haley, the former state governor, got 12%. And while some, like South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and South Carolina Senior Senator Lindsey Graham, have already lent him their endorsement, Trump has so far struggled to solidify key endorsements in the state early on, leaving room for others to win over him in the months before Palmetto State Republicans head to the polls in February.

For those in attendance Saturday, however, support for Trump was less about viability and more about loyalty.

“I’m a loyal person,” Pickens resident Tammy McManis told Newsweek in an interview before the rally. “I believe in loyalty. And I believe he did the job he was appointed to do.”

Others believe that only Trump can see through the path he forged for the current Republican Party nearly a decade earlier.

“It’s a proven entity,” Greenville resident Marilee Walmer told Newsweek on Saturday. “The others say what they’re going to do. But at best, for example, with Ron DeSantis, what he wants to do is all Trump has ever done. We don’t have proof of that. Floridians love him. But I don’t know him because I’m not from Florida. But I know Trump, and I also know that he has so many people chasing him, just to keep him out of the race.

However, Trump has also been plagued with questions about his viability in a rematch against Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in a national election and has weathered attacks from the likes of DeSantis for both his legal troubles and his alleged failures to deliver on campaign promises like completing a wall on the US-Mexico border.

Several weeks ago, DeSantis’ campaign announced a list of more than a dozen state lawmakers in South Carolina, some — like Spartanburg-area state senator Josh Kimbrell — describing DeSantis as “the only candidate in this race who can defeat” Biden next November. .

Walmer and other Newsweek interviewees admitted they were worried about Trump’s ability to win again, ultimately saying they would eventually do whatever it takes to defeat Biden in 2024.

But even then, candidates like DeSantis, others say, could have cost them the chance to secure a GOP majority, especially in the wake of Trump’s attacks on DeSantis for considering policies such as reducing funding for programs like Medicare. Easley resident Eddie Chapman told Newsweek on Saturday that while he would consider supporting another candidate, DeSantis’ stance on Medicare could potentially cost him his vote and keep him squarely in Trump’s camp.

“It’s going to make a big difference in where I’m going, whichever direction I’m going,” he said.

