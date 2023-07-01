Politics
President Jokowi: No more bosses in the police
JAKARTA, KOMPAS Chairman Joko Widodo called on the Indonesian National Police to continue to improve. A transformation is needed so that the great powers can be used properly for the society, the nation and the state. There should no longer be a patronage relationship within the internal institution.
At the 77th commemoration of Bhayangkara Day held at Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta on Saturday (1/7/2023), President Jokowi compared the Polri institution to a broomstick. Each stick should be clean, straight and strong bound together in a spirit of unity and synergy. There can’t be any more blocks, there can’t be any more bosses, the president said when delivering his term as ceremonial inspector.
For this reason, the quality of human resources must be maintained from recruitment. The promotion system must be improved, the control system reinforced and the disciplinary system reinforced.
During the 77th commemoration of Bhayangkara Day in Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta, President Jokowi compared the Polri institution to a broomstick.
He was also reminded that at all times Polri members come into contact with the population in their duties to protect, protect and serve the community. However, currently the police are also under public scrutiny. From now on, everything can be recorded, broadcast. The slightest movement of the police can no longer be concealed so that trust in the police will always be tested, the president said.
The 77th anniversary ceremony of Bhayangkara Day, attended by Indonesian National Police Chief General (Pol) Listyo Sigit Prabowo, along with the ranks of the police, was also attended by Vice President Maruf Amin and Ms. Wury Maruf Amin. The commemoration ceremony was also attended by Indonesian Cabinet Ministers Onward such as Interior Minister Tito Karnavian, State Minister Secretary of State Pratikno, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya Bakar, as well as the Admiral Commander of the TNI. Youdo Margono.
In addition, Vice President (2004-2009 and 2014-2019) Muhammad Jusuf Kalla, Vice President (2009-2014) Boediono, Mrs. Sinta Nuriyah Wahid and Zannuba Arifah Chafsoh or Yenny Wahid (wife and child of the late 4th President of the Republic of Indonesia) Abdurrahman Wahid). Also present were political party elites, including Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, Indonesian Struggle Democratic Party General Secretary Hasto Kristiyanto and Party General Chairman Perindo Hary Tanoesoedibjo.
Also Read: National Police Chief Bhayangkara’s Birthday: Adapting to Public Desires
President Jokowi emphasized that the level of people’s trust and satisfaction is important. The President also appreciated the increase in public trust in Polri, which is currently above 70%, compared to around 60% previously. It is hoped that the national police will continue to improve and reform all lines.
For this reason, the national police must be fully aware that the great powers and powers of the police must be used correctly. The President emphasized that this great authority and power should not be abused. There should no longer be perceptions that are only sharp at the bottom but dulled at the top, the president said.
Polri is asked to ensure a sense of peace, a sense of justice and a sense of being cared for in the community. Legal certainty and the certainty of working for the community and entrepreneurs must also be maintained.
Faced with increasingly difficult challenges, the president said, Polri must also anticipate crimes with cutting-edge technology. Therefore, in addition to agility and speed, mastery of innovative technologies and good public communication are also required.
President Jokowi, who was present with Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo, then conveyed Happy Bhayangkara Day. Be a true Bhayangkara who unceasingly serves the community, the nation and the state for the progress of the Republic of Indonesia. Good National Police, said the President.
Also read: Pushing to be professional, Puan tells police not to wait for virus cases
Police involvement
National Police (Pol) Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, in his report, underscored that the National Police is committed to carrying out all directives of the President in carrying out his duties in the future. Polri is currently entering a transformation phase and will continue to maintain its solidity. For this reason, care and remembering while maintaining unity is done. Listyo added that Polri is open to community contributions and corrections. To maintain the dignity of the National Police, all violations are also immediately dealt with firmly.
To increase the presence of the national police, according to the national police chief, there is a Friday ventilation program carried out by the regional police chiefs (polda), the resort police chiefs (polres) and the police chiefs sector (polsek).
National Police (Pol) Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, in his report, underscored that the National Police is committed to carrying out all directives of the President in carrying out his duties in the future.
A digital platform is also being developed in the form of a Polri super-app. This application allows data to be integrated into Polri services. The public can also access Polri services anywhere. We apologize for actions that hurt people’s hearts. We are committed, striving for improvements and evaluations to always change for the better, Listyo said.
There is something different about the Bhayangkara Day commemoration held at Gelora Bung Karno. If usually the president checks the troops at the memorial while riding in a car, then this time it was not. After the parade of troops or the banners of the RI-Tri Brata State Police entered the field, President Jokowi, as ceremonial inspector, then inspected the troops on foot.
The president admitted this was unusual as troop inspections are usually carried out by car. Previously the inspection was done on foot, it was quite far but I was still strong. Because I know the GBK stage grass cannot be damaged. If you use a car, it will be damaged, so it was okay earlier, he said.
Also Read: R&D Kompas Survey, Police Image Begins To Recover
The ceremony continued with national greetings, a moment of silence and the recitation of Tri Brata. The Bintang Bhayangkara Nararya Badge of Honor was also awarded to Polri staff who were considered to have made great contributions, were courageous and had extraordinary courage that went beyond obligations.
This time, the award was given to Brigadier General (Pol) Adi Vivid Agustiadi Bachtiar, Police Academy 1998, who served as Director of Cybercrime at the National Police Criminal Investigation Agency; Chief Commissioner Anissulah M Ridha, Head of the Civil Service Reception and Education Section of the SSDM Personnel Control Office of the National Police; Warrant Officer Commissar Susianti BS, acting head of the Gegana Corps Mobile Brigade Corps Police Information Technology Affairs Demining Unit; and Deputy Inspector One Zunaidi Sembiring, Bhabinkamtibmas Polsek Brastagi Polres Tanah Karo North Sumatra Police.
The commemoration event was also enlivened by artistic performances, parachute drops by TNI/Polri personnel and tumpeng cutting.
|
