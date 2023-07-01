Modi government’s TCS rate hike did not predict people’s outrage. But he didn’t learn the lesson

Iit is often said that the two constants in life are death and taxes. An interesting insight into human nature is that this constancy seems to extend to how people react to both – with angst, pain, outrage, and often anger. This is neither a new nor complicated phenomenon.

It is in fact so entrenched and simple that Narendra Modi’s government should ideally have foreseen the outrage over the rise in withholding tax (TCS) on foreign transactions. The fact that it’s not really a tax cut is no ice cream. If you’re going to take people’s money out of fiat, no promise to eventually return it will appease them.

All you can do is backtrack on the most problematic parts of your policy and dilute the rest. That’s what the government was forced to do, and that’s why its backtracking on the TCS issue on foreign transactions is ThePrint’s Newsmaker of the Week.

United supporters, critics

This story began several months ago, with the announcement of the 2023 budget on February 1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the TCS rate applicable to international transactions would increase from 5% to 20%, with the exception of payments made for education or health care. The Minister also introduced payments made to book package tours abroad under this TCS.

Previously, there had been a limit of Rs 7 lakh under which this TCS was not applicable. In line with the budget announcement, this limit was removed – foreign transactions of any amount would now attract this higher rate of TCS. The new tariffs were to come into effect from July 1, 2023 (by the way, today).

At the time, it didn’t make waves, having been eclipsed by all other budget coverage. What made the news, mostly negative, was the government’s May 16 notification bringing international credit card transactions under the responsibility of the TCS.

Until then, people traveling abroad felt they could avoid paying TCS by simply using their credit card. Suddenly, with the removal of this exemption, the full implications of having to pay 20% more abroad became apparent to this overly vocal group: India’s elite.

The outrage was immediate and strong. Notably, he was also bipartisan, with critics and government supporters showing a rare consensus on the issue.

Perhaps due to this widespread criticism, the Ministry of Finance, a few days later, published a rather detailed FAQ document in an attempt to appease people.

Apart from clarifying several other points, the government also used this document to explain why it had decided to increase the TCS rate to 20% and why it included credit cards.

“If the recipient of TCS is a taxpayer, they can claim a credit for TCS as a regular income tax payment and adjust it for withholding tax, etc., payments accordingly,” indicates the FAQ document.

Further, he explained that under the new income tax scheme, people earning more than Rs 12 lakh have to pay 20% income tax anyway, and those earning more than Rs 15 lakh per year had to pay 30%. So a refundable TCS of 20% shouldn’t be a problem, of course.

A senior Finance Ministry official at the time told ThePrint that the government had noticed that many wealthy people were using the credit card exemption to circumvent Indian rules on how much citizens could spend abroad. , and the government was trying to curb that. The FAQ document reiterated this.

“Differential treatment between debit and credit cards needed to be removed in the interests of consistency and fairness in the treatment of currency withdrawal methods and to capture total spend under the LRS for prudent exchange management and to prevent circumvention of LRS Limits,” the document states.

To recap, the Modi government believed that the wealthy were spending inordinate amounts overseas, wanted to track that spending, and were of the view that a 20% TCS would not pinch the wealthy anyway.

It was therefore logical that the government later the same day (May 19) issued another notification stating that, for credit and debit card transactions, this 20% TCS would only be applicable if foreign transactions exceeded Rs 7 lakh. per year.

This appeased some critics, but again showed how perplexed the government can be.

I wonder what the idea is

Almost immediately, the foreign exchange sector raised an issue, asking why this relaxation was only granted to debit and credit cards and excluded cash, wire transfers through banks, prepaid forex cards and other international payment options widely used by “people ordinary”.

Perhaps realizing that some sort of firefighting was needed, the finance ministry’s chief economic adviser, V Anantha Nageswaran, told industry leaders the government would do everything possible to ensure that businessmen would not face a cash flow problem. It was not clear if this was taken at face value. Businessmen and the Income Tax Department have never been best friends.

Another issue that has recently emerged is that banks actually have no way of checking how much you are spending abroad. This means that there is no way to check whether the limit of Rs 7 lakh has been breached or not. Banks were quite prepared to levy the 20% TCS, regardless of the amount spent abroad.

As with any tax, there is also soon emerged a number of (perfectly legal) ways to escape it. The deadline was approaching and nervousness was growing among tourists, businessmen, banks, money changers and just about anyone traveling abroad.

Fast forward to this week. On June 28, the government, just days before the deadline, announced “significant changes” to the TCS system.

First, he said credit cards would not attract the 20% TCS. However, here too, simplicity eluded him. If you use your credit card abroad, there will be no TCS. But if you use your credit card in India and spend abroad, the 20% TCS will apply for expenditure above Rs 7 lakh.

So, it’s May notification canceled and somehow simultaneously complicated. Well done.

The government also said it was reimposing the Rs 7 lakh limit under which no TCS would be applicable for all other payment methods. Unfortunately, the 20% rate would be maintained. It is the announcement of the diluted Union budget. Good game.

When it comes to organized trips abroad, the policy seems to have gone a step further to sow confusion. If you spend less than Rs 7 lakh on overseas package tours, you will attract a TCS of 5%. Above Rs 7 lakh, and you will have to pay TCS at 20%. Presumably, the jump of 15 percentage points to the Rs 7 lakh level somehow improves the government’s ability to track foreign spending. Lack of logic has not stopped government before, so why should it start now?

All of these new changes are now supposed to come into effect from October 1, 2023, three months after the original deadline. That’s three months to confuse, complicate and confuse more.

Views are personal.

(Edited by Prashant)