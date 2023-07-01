Anti-Islamic act in Stockholm indefensible





Women hold up copies of the Holy Quran during a protest outside the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on Friday. AFP The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation had summoned Swedish Ambassador Liselott Andersson on Thursday to express its condemnation of the burning of copies of the Holy Quran by extremists. The ministry said freedom of speech cannot be used as a pretext to commit heinous acts. Dr Mohammed Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the United Arab Emirates, tweeted: “The blatant and repeated attacks on our Islamic faith under the pretext of freedom of opinion only perpetuates hatred and rivalry, because the violation of the sacred deepens the ideological confrontation”. Muslim states in the Arab Gulf, North Africa, as well as Iran and Turkey condemned the provocative act. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that his country will not allow the ratification of Sweden’s NATO accession protocol if these acts of anti-Muslim provocation continue. Morocco has recalled its ambassador from Stockholm. Extremists in European countries have engaged in provocative statements and acts targeting Islam and Muslims, and governments have pleaded that freedom is a cherished principle of Western democracy and that they would not be able to prevent these acts. But Muslim governments had warned that these provocative acts by extremists would inflame the anger and passion of Muslims around the world and could also lead to acts of extremism. Therefore, to maintain peace and harmony, it will be necessary for Western governments to prevent such acts of provocation, even if it means restricting freedoms. The argument of the governments, of the intellectuals of the countries of the Middle East is that freedom cannot be used to insult and hurt the feelings of the people. Western defenders of the value of absolute freedom have failed to provide an adequate answer to the question. Americans condemned the provocative act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Stockholm, but at the same time defended democratic freedom of expression, even if it included hate speech. The US statement also said permission given to an extremist element to desecrate the Holy Book of Muslims does not mean that the government supports or condones it. US State Department spokesman Matt Miller said: “We believe the protest has created an environment of fear that will impact the ability of Muslims and members of other minority religious groups to exercise freely their right to freedom of religion or belief in Sweden. But he went on to comment, “We also believe that issuing the permit for this protest supports free speech and is not an endorsement of the actions of the protest.” The theoretical position on freedom of expression must be weighed against the consequences of exercising the freedom to provoke and insult others. This could lead to the breakdown of law and order, and the authorities must exercise their power to prevent people from engaging in provocative acts that could inflame passions and trigger violence. For example, the racial abuse of black people by white supremacists in the United States cannot be allowed if it leads to violence in American cities. There is the rule of thumb on freedom according to which one’s freedom ends where another’s begins. Even as Western societies become multi-ethnic and multi-religious, Western governments should redefine freedom of expression. And the question must be asked whether hate speech should be banned because it leads to negative consequences in society. These are questions that cannot be ignored. Dr Gargash stressed: “The western world must realize that its value system and rationale cannot be imposed on the whole world.”

