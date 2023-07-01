Politics
On the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the national police, the president reminds not to be pointed, but frank
President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin attended the National Police 77th Anniversary Commemoration, at GBK Senayan, Jakarta on Saturday July 1, 2023. doc. Police public relations.
EmitenNews.com – This is the stern warning from President Joko Widodo to the ranks of the Indonesian National Police (Polri). In his remarks on the 77th anniversary of Bhayangkara Polri, President Jokowi warned members of the National Police to be more careful in their actions. Because, they are more and more easy to control the society. Every move he makes that deviates from his duty to protect, nurture and serve the community is easy to spot. There should no longer be the perception that the police are only strong at the bottom, but dull at the top.
“Attention, now everything can be recorded, police movements can be broadcast. No matter how small, they can no longer be concealed,” President Jokowi said at Gelora Bung Karno, Senayan, Jakarta on Saturday (1/ 7/ 2023).
However, President Jokowi admits that he is satisfied, as the level of public trust in the police institution has increased from the current level of 60% to 70%. According to him, this level of confidence can be continuously improved.
“It is a good development but it is still improving. The National Police must continue to improve, to improve, to carry out reforms in all its lines,” President Jokowi said.
Moreover, as an institution with great authority and power, the national police must be able to make good use of it and nothing must be abused.
“There should no longer be perceptions that are only pointed downwards but blunted upwards. People need a sense of security. People need a sense of justice. People need ‘a feeling of protection. I ask the police not to ignore that,’ he said.
Jokowi also recalled that the national police are able to continue to provide security of legal protection and business security for the community and entrepreneurs. He also asked the police to continue supporting government programs.
The challenges for the national police in the future are indeed getting harder, not lighter. Security and order issues should be strictly monitored, issues should be promptly monitored, national strategic projects and IKN development should be seriously monitored.
“The quality of services must be improved, crime with sophisticated technology must be anticipated, all of this requires vigilance and speed in technology watch, and innovation requires good public communication,” said President Joko Widodo. . ***
