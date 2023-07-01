China’s Gen Z graduates face record unemployment

The troubles started in April. That month, Chinese government data showed that one in five young workers aged 16 to 24 were unemployed, a record high. The following month was even worse. The problem is likely to metastasize in the coming months: 11.6 million more graduates will leave university in June due to a shortage of job offers and a faltering economy. China’s Gen Z is like the Americas, only far more exhausted and with dim economic hopes.

The economic data for the world’s second largest economy is grim. Key economic indicators such as retail sales, manufacturing, exports and investment continue to grow, but fall short of exorbitant expectations proclaimed in the aftermath of the country’s reopening from COVID-zero. A surprise dive into exports in May now means China is trading less than at this time last year when Shanghai, its busiest port, was in the middle of a two-month lockdown.

Worryingly, China’s youth unemployment rate is rising even as the overall unemployment rate remains stable. Urban unemployment stood at 5.2% in May, while youth unemployment was four times higher at 20.8%.

The working culture in China is notoriously difficult, especially in the technology sector. Internet companies there are famous for the so-called 996 work culture: working from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., six days a week. Some young Chinese have even left professional careers for lower-paying manual labor to get out of tough offices in the country. The rising youth unemployment rate suggests that they are retiring entirely.

President Xi Jinping has made several appeals to young workers to roll up their sleeves and adopt a patriotic ethic of hard work, encouraging young people to eat bitternessa Chinese term that evokes courage and the persistent difficulties to succeed. In July 2021, during the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China, Xi said young people have a responsibility to rejuvenate the nationjust as their ancestors did, which involved working tirelessly and in trouble even.

But a look at Chinese youth culture shows a moonlit clan that is lying flat and unwilling to eat a lunch of suffering. Take a look at China’s Gen Z and the major struggle of their young career.

A blank piece of paper

The shortage of job offers is fueling a sense of disillusionment among young Chinese.

Photos of graduates slumped on the ground, or throwing away their diplomas, or digitally inserted in front of a burning building litter the country’s social media, as young Chinese people joke that their time in higher education has been wasted.

Employers are reportedly turning away qualified graduates, fearing that China’s prolonged COVID-zero shutdowns have prevented university students from gaining important skills and work experience.

They said I’m a neophyte. In the words of my interviewer, I’m a blank piece of paper with no real work experience, said Connie Xu, a 22-year-old college graduate looking for a job. South China Morning Post earlier this month.

Young Chinese people familiar with social media have come up with several new terms to describe the drudgery of daily working life. There’s the years-old phrase, which long predates the American term silent abandonment, for the idea of ​​doing the bare minimum to get by and rejecting social expectations. There is the Moonlight Clan, young people who spend their wages on small luxuries rather than saving for an unattainable standard of living.

Even food is seen through a lens of boredom and absurdity: white food was recently trending on Chinese social media with photos of Western cuisine such as plain sandwiches, cucumbers and carrots, as office workers reject full Chinese cuisine meals in favor of a lunch of pain at their desks.

What causes youth unemployment in China?

In the immediate term, the slow post-COVID economic recovery in China is worsening the youth employment situation.

Businesses are reluctant to hire due to weak consumer demand, while consumers are reluctant to spend due to [a] weak labor market, Larry Hu, chief China economist for the Macquarie Group, wrote in a note in mid-June.

The government’s capital-intensive development model has done little to boost youth employment, says Eswar Prasad, senior professor of trade policy at Cornell University and former China director of the International Monetary Fund.

Frictions such as skills mismatches, compounded by weak overall job growth, have dampened job prospects for Chinese youth, Prasad said. Fortune. Many young people are trapped by the economic transition to a less manufacturing economy, as well as attempts by governments to reduce inefficient employment levels in bloated state-owned enterprises.

China’s unemployed youth can be classified into two categories, suggests Gerard DiPippo, a senior fellow in the economics program at the Center for Security and International Studies.

One is the least educated, so those who may not have gone to college, or those who would normally have worked in manufacturing or construction, DiPippo says, noting that both sectors are doing quite poorly in China. according to Chinese standards. (China’s economy is in the midst of a housing bust, hitting house prices and resulting in a major source of wealth for Chinese families).

The most educated talent would normally target one of the Chinese tech giants, like Alibaba or Tencent. Still, they’ve slowed down their hiring significantly in recent years, DiPippo says. He adds that hiring in the gig economy, which also absorbs a lot of young workers, has likely peaked.

Local governments now offer different forms of employment to employ young people. In March, Guangzhou, China’s wealthiest province on its southern coast, proposed send 300,000 unemployed young people to work in the countryside. And in early June, Henan, China’s third most populous province, ordered its universities to launch a 100-day sprint to find jobs for graduates in public companies, ministries and rural projects.

The national government, for its part, offered a 15 point plan to boost youth employment, including measures such as offering grants to small and medium-sized enterprises to recruit university graduates, supporting budding entrepreneursand encourage public companies to hire these people early in their careers.

What else is going on?

Chinese officials acknowledge that the economic recovery is rapidly running out of steam. Families are hesitant to invest in new homes, due to the ongoing housing crisis. Companies are slowing down their investments. And consumer spending is slowing after an initial post-COVID surge. Banks such as Barclays, Goldman Sachs, UBS and Nomura are all lowering their GDP forecasts for China for the full year.

China’s central bank cut its short-term interest rate in mid-June, a sign the country’s economic policymakers believe more stimulus is needed. Beijing is likely to continue cutting interest rates, while offering more consumer tax breaks and infrastructure funding, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

But there’s an uncomfortable truth: Even if Beijing gets the recovery back on track, the country won’t grow at the blistering pace reported in the 2000s and 2010s. Even before COVID, China’s GDP growth was slowing, hitting 6, 0% in 2019 compared to 9.4% a decade earlier. Most economists believe that China will settle for a GDP growth rate of between 4% and 5% in the coming years.

A country with moderate growth means fewer jobs, especially skilled jobs for millions of new Chinese graduates.

The next few years will be the toughest period for jobs since the start of China’s reform and opening-up policy, writes Wang Mingyuan, a researcher at the Beijing Reform and Development Institute, a think tank . Wang’s article, according to Baiguan, a China-focused newsletter that translated the article into English, is now popular reading among investors and policymakers in China.

Unemployment risks becoming a pervasive social problem, warns Wang, with one in four or five households having an unemployed member.

But to get GDP growth and youth employment back on track, Beijing will need help from the private sector. This would move away from stricter regulations and focus on state-owned companies under current President Xi.

With the workforce shrinking and public investment proving inefficient and creating financial risks, productivity growth will be crucial to China’s prospects of maintaining decent GDP growth in the years to come. come, Prasad said. That means supporting private businesses, he adds.

Yet for now, China appears committed to its softer stimulus policies, disappointing both economists and job seekers hoping for a faster economy.

It is widely expected that the Chinese government will have more stimulus policies, said Zhu Mina former International Monetary Fund official, at the Chinas Summer Davos event in Tianjin on Thursday.

I don’t think it’s real, he added.