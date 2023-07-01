President Jokowi: No more bosses in the police

On the 77th anniversary of Bhayangkara Day held at Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta on Saturday (1/7/2023), President Jokowi compared the Polri institution to a broomstick. Each stick should be clean, straight and strong, bound together in a spirit of unity and synergy. There can’t be any more blockages, there can’t be any more bosses, the president said when handing over his mandate as ceremonial inspector.

Therefore, the quality of human resources must be maintained from the recruitment process. The promotion system must be improved, the control system reinforced and the disciplinary system reinforced.

At the 77th commemoration of Bhayangkara Day in Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta, President Jokowi compared the institution of the Indonesian National Police to a broom.

It is also recalled that whenever police officers interact with people as part of their duty to protect, nurture and serve the community, they are currently under close public scrutiny. “Today, everything can be recorded and broadcast quickly. Even the smallest police actions can no longer be hidden, which will continue to test trust in the police,” the president said.

Vice President Maruf Amin and Mrs. Wury Maruf Amin also attended the 77th Bhayangkara Day Commemoration Ceremony attended by National Police (Pol) Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo and Police Chiefs. The ceremony was also attended by Indonesian Cabinet Ministers Maju such as Minister of Interior Tito Karnavian, Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, Minister of Environment and of Forests Siti Nurbaya Bakar and Admiral Commander of the Armed Forces. Youdo Margono.

In addition, Vice President (2004-2009 and 2014-2019) Muhammad Jusuf Kalla, Vice President (2009-2014) Boediono, Ms. Sinta Nuriyah Wahid and Zannuba Arifah Chafsoh or Yenny Wahid (wife and daughter of the late 4th President of Indonesia, Abdurrahman Wahid) were also present. Political party elites were also spotted, including Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto and Perindo Party Chairman Hary Tanoesoedibjo.

ADRYAN YOGA PARAMADWYA The dance performance was held on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the Hari Bhayangkara Ceremony at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Jakarta on Saturday (1/7/2023). President Joko Widodo acted as ceremonial inspector for the commemoration of Hari Bhayangkara. In addition to the ceremony, the commemoration of Hari Bhayangkara was also enlivened with various dance performances and attractions by police officers.

President Joko Widodo stressed that the level of trust and satisfaction of the people is important. The president also appreciates the increased public confidence in the national police, which currently sits above 70%, compared to around 60% previously. It is hoped that the National Police will continue to improve and reform all aspects of its organization.

Therefore, the Indonesian National Police must fully realize its authority and immense power, which must be used properly. The President emphasized that this great authority and power should not be abused. “There should no longer be a perception that only cuts downwards, but it must also be brutal upwards,” the president said.

The Indonesian National Police (Polri) is required to provide a sense of security, justice and protection to the community. Legal certainty and commercial certainty for the public and entrepreneurs must also be maintained.

Faced with increasingly difficult challenges, the president said the Indonesian National Police (Polri) must also anticipate crimes involving advanced technology. Therefore, in addition to being vigilant and fast, mastery of innovative technologies and good public communication are also necessary.

President Jokowi, who was accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo, then conveyed his greetings to Hari Bhayangkara. “Be a true Bhayangkara who tirelessly serves for the progress of the Republic of Indonesia and its people. Long live Polri,” the president said.

STEPHANUS ARANDITO General Chief of National Police (Pol) Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Saturday (03/04/2023)

Police involvement

The Chief of the Indonesian National Police (Polri), General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, stressed in his report that Polri is committed to carrying out all directives of the President in carrying out future tasks. Polri is currently in a transformation phase and will continue to maintain its solidarity. Therefore, mutual care and mutual reminders while maintaining unity are ongoing. Listyo added that Polri is open to community contributions and corrections. To maintain the dignity of Polri, all violations are also immediately dealt with firmly.

To improve the presence of the Indonesian National Police (Polri), according to the Chief of Police (Kapolri), there is a program called “Jumat Curhat” (Plaintive Friday) conducted by the Regional Police Chief (Regional Police Chief /Polda), the district police chief and even the sector police chief.

The Indonesian National Police Chief, General (Pol) Listyo Sigit Prabowo, stressed in his report that the police are committed to carrying out all instructions of the President in the performance of his future duties.

A digital platform in the form of an Indonesian National Police (Polri) super-app has also been developed. This application enables data services integrated into Polri. The public can also access Polri services anywhere. “We apologize for actions that hurt people’s feelings. We are committed and doing everything we can to improve and evaluate ourselves to always become better,” Listyo said.

In the commemoration of Bhayangkara day held at Gelora Bung Karno, there is something different. If usually the president checks the troops at the memorial while riding in a car, then this time it was not. After the parade of troops or the banners of the RI-Tri Brata State Police entered the field, President Jokowi, as ceremonial inspector, then inspected the troops on foot.

This is recognized by the President as unusual as the inspection of troops is usually carried out using a vehicle. “Previously, the inspection was done on foot, it was quite a distance but I still had the strength. Because I know that the grass in the GBK stadium should not be damaged. If we use a car, it will definitely be damaged, so it was done properly earlier,” he said.

ADRYAN YOGA PARAMADWYA President Joko Widodo (center) walks to the podium after reviewing the troops at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Jakarta on Saturday (1/7/2023). President Joko Widodo acted as the inspector of the commemoration ceremony for the 77th day of Bhayangkara. In addition to the ceremony, the commemoration…

The ceremony continued with the national salute, a moment of silence and the recitation of the Tri Brata. The Bintang Bhayangkara Nararya Award was also given to Polri staff who were deemed to have made great contributions, to be courageous and to have shown extraordinary perseverance beyond their duties.

This time the honors went to Brigadier General (Pol) Adi Vivid Agustiadi Bachtiar, Akpol 1998, who is the Director of Cybercrime at the Indonesian National Police Criminal Investigation Agency (Polri); Commissioner Anissulah M Ridha, Head of Personnel Recruitment and Training at the Personnel Control Office of Polri’s Security and Public Order Division; Deputy Commissioner Susianti BS, Acting Head of Information Technology Affairs at the Gegana Police Bomb Squad in the Mobile Squad Corps; and Deputy Inspector One Zunaidi Sembiring, the Bhabinkamtibmas (Community Police Officer) of Brastagi Police Station in Tanah Karo Regency, North Sumatra Regional Police.

The commemoration event was also enlivened by artistic performances, the parachuting of TNI/Polri personnel and the cutting of the rice cone.