Review Finds Biden, Trump Failed to Consider Impact of Withdrawal from AfghanistanMore Than a Year After Taliban Takeover





Topline

Sections of a State Department review released Friday blame the administrations of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump for failing to adequately prepare for the aftermath of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, which has angered many for its botched execution.

A State Department review, part of which was published on Friday, criticized Trump and Biden… [+] administration actions that led to the downfall of Afghanistan. (MSgt. Donald R. Allen/US Air Force via AP, file)

Key facts related to the press

The review, released by members of the State Departments Afghanistan After Action Review Team, lambasted Biden and Trump for actions taken before, during and after the country’s collapse that led to the return to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The review found that the two administrations had not sufficiently considered at the upper level the worst-case scenarios and the speed with which these could follow.

The planning process for the evacuation operation was hampered by the State Department, which did not specify who within the department was in charge, according to the review.

Details of a plan to keep some US forces in Afghanistan after the evacuation had not been properly ironed out by the time Kabul, the country’s capital, fell to the Taliban in August 2021.

Only 23 pages of the 87-page report, completed last year, have been made public by the Biden administration.

Key Context

The Afghanistan After Action Review team was created at the request of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who blamed Trump for the disorderly US withdrawal from Afghanistan. We inherited a deadline. We didn’t inherit a plan, Blinken said in 2021 congressional testimony. Trump had reached a deal with the Taliban in 2020 that would have U.S. military personnel out of the country by May 2021. However, the deadline was extended by Biden and as troops began to withdraw, the Taliban quickly took control of territory in the country as the Afghan government crumbled. The departure from Afghanistan, which evacuated more than 6,000 Americans from the country, marked the end of a 20-year occupation by the US military. In total, more than 122,000 people were evacuated during the withdrawal.

crucial quote

A senior State Department official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity said the report reveals that crises that last longer, that are particularly complicated, that occur on a large scale, that affect populations well down beyond the official American community, we have not over time had the appropriate structure and resources available to provide that base, a stable and constant set of capabilities that we can fall back on when we were suddenly faced with something large scale thing. The statement was reported by the Washington Post.

What we don’t know

It is unclear if and when the rest of the report will be made public.

Further reading

US withdrawing last troops from Afghanistan, Pentagon says (Forbes)

The State Department did not plan or respond quickly enough to the collapse of Afghanistan, according to a new US report (AP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2023/06/30/review-finds-biden-and-trump-failed-to-consider-impact-of-afghanistan-withdrawal-more-a-year-after-taliban-takeover/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos