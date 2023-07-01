PM Modi decided in 10 minutes: Rajnath Singh on surgical strikes





Campaigning for the BJP in Chhattisgarh ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for the end of this year, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh accused the state’s Congress government of “not cooperating” with the Center to help put end to left-wing extremism. Singh was speaking at a rally on Saturday in Kanker district in Bastar region. “Left-wing extremism has only remained in 10 to 12 districts of Hindustan and some of these districts are in Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh government is not cooperating with us. end the influence of left-wing extremism in all of Hindustan, he said. Singh also referred to Indian-led surgical strikes, giving credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “When the attacks on our jawans in Uri and Pulwama took place, I was Home Minister. I went to see Modiji, and within 10 minutes he decided to make a decision. We are no longer weak. We are strong. I want to say this to our neighbor (Pakistan) stop tinkering with Bharat, don’t look at us… we will not only kill on this side (of the border) but if necessary we can also kill on the other side of the border too “, He also targeted the state government on a range of issues. “Modiji wanted to build houses for the poor, but the Chhattisgarh state government never did their part and the houses could not be built,” he said. Singh also called on the state government to end alleged forced conversions in Bastar. The BJP and right-wing groups have supported tribals in the Bastar region who raise the issue of conversions by Christian missionaries, which has led to communal violence and the banishment of more than 150 Christian tribals from their villages. According to Sarva Adivasi Samaj, a major tribal group stands apart from any religion. “The BJP, despite not being in power in Chhattisgarh, has never shown motherly treatment to the state. Atal ji created Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand for the benefit of the tribals. We have appointed a tribal woman president of India. Modi ji has set aside Rs 90,000 crore just for tribals which has never been done before,” Singh said. Singh also described central government projects and development works under the Modi government and said even US President Joe Biden admired him. “We have delivered on our promises to remove Section 370 operating in Jammu and Kashmir and build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. No other place of worship in the world will be as magnificent as the Ram Mandir under construction in Ayodhya. People will be able to visit it after January 24 next year,” he said. He also taunted Congress for making TS Singhdeo Deputy Chief Minister just months before the election. “Three months of lollipop wouldn’t change anything. The people of Chhattisgarh have decided to uproot the Congress government,” he said.

